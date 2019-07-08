Rutland hosts Ox Roast

RUTLAND — Community members celebrated Independence Day in the heat during Rutland’s annual Ox Roast on Saturday. The event is hosted by the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary.

Danny Davis, assistant chief with the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD), said the Ox Roast has been an annual event for July 4 since around 1950. Davis said some families have third and fourth generations volunteering for the Ox Roast.

The day started with a parade in the morning featuring local ball teams, churches, fire departments, the Meigs High School Marching Band, horses, motorcycles and more. Festivities continued in the Firemen’s Park with entertainment on the stage, bingo, games, vendors and food. The night concluded with fireworks, launched a little early due to the approaching storm.

The RVFD sells their “famous” roast beef sandwiches during the day. Davis said they make around 1,000 pounds of beef for one day.

The Ox Roast is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser of the year and they cover the cost on their own, according to Davis.

Following the parade, the Meigs High School Marching Band performed the National Anthem while the flag was raised by the American Legion Post 39. The stage entertainment included River Side Cloggers, DJ Rockin’ Reggie, Top Notch, and Next Level. RVFD set off the fireworks to end the night.

