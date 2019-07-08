Scenes from Middleport Fourth of July Celebration

State Representative Jay Edwards mingling with parade goers during the Middleport Fourth of July parade.

A Middleport firetruck from the Middleport Fourth of July parade.

The Meigs Marauder Marching Band played a patriotic tune for spectators enjoying the Middleport Fourth of July parade.

Members of the Middleport American Legion Feeney-Bennett Post 128 leading the flag raising ceremony following the Middleport Fourth of July Parade at the Blakeslee Center’s front lawn.

The Middleport Fourth of July parade had several participants.

Representatives of the Roar Vacation Bible School for the Rutland Nazarene Church during the Middleport Fourth of July parade.

Members of the drumline in the Meigs Marauder Marching Band during the Middleport Fourth of July parade.