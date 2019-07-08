Racine Independence Day Parade

The First Baptist Church of Racine float depicted the map of the United States with a quote from Billy Graham.

The float from Antiquity Baptist Church has the theme “One Family, One Race, One Savior.”

The Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church float matched the theme for their Vacation Bible School to be held July 12-13.

Leo and Max Poole make their way through the parade in their John Deere Gator.

The RACO Officers took part in the parade Thursday morning.

Members of American Legion Post 602 in Racine conducted the flag raising ceremony for the events on Thursday morning.

The Middleport Fire Department brought their older model fire truck to be part of the parade.

Kids in the back of a truck launched candy to parade watchers.

Participants from Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center in Middleport were part of the parade.

Representatives from Meigs County’s Masonic Families took part in the parade.

A man on a motorcycle rode on one wheel down Elm Street.

Several parade participants rode four-wheelers and other ATV/UTV entries in the parade.

Participants in B.A.S.E. (Battle All-Star Elite) gymnastics in Pomeroy took part in the parade.

A few children rode their bicycles in the parade.

The Racine Diggers were among the youth sports teams in the Racine 4th of July parade.

The Racine Thunder were among the parade participants.

The Raptors joined other youth sports teams taking part in the parade.

Cookie Salser, Tonja Hunter and Easton Hunter rode the John Deere Gator in the parade.

Representatives from Gallia-Meigs CASA were part of the parade in Racine.

Several tractors were part of the parade on Thursday morning.

The Racine Volunteer Fire Department led the fire trucks through the parade, as well as hosting the always popular chicken BBQ and selling homemade ice cream.