Images of Independence

Hunter Jarrell prepares to jump his frog during the Frog Jump Contest on July 4th at Racine’s Star Mill Park. Jarrell took first place in his age group with a jump of 11 feet, 1 1/2 inches.

Gus McDaniel prepares to jump his frog Mr. Kevin Jumpy Legs during the Frog Jump Contest as part of the Racine Independence Day celebration.

Winners of the Racine Independence Day Frog Jump Contest in their respective categories were (18 and older) Jerry Wolfe, first with frog Purple Demon; J.F. Young, second with his frog Donald Trump (12 feet, 2 inches); and Shawn Stobart, third with his frog Croaker (11 feet, 8 inches); (age 13-17) Hunter Jarrell, first with his frog Billy (11 feet, 1 1/2 inches); Eean Bailey, second with his frog Junior (9 feet, 9 1/2 inches); and Eean Bailey, third with his frog Luke (9 feet); (Age 12 and younger) Peyton Milliron, first with his frog Rocket (12 feet, 5 inches); Gavin Proffitt, second with his frog Mr. Jumper (10 feet, 3 1/2 inches), and Eli Bailey, third with his frog TreeFee (9 feet, 6 1/2 inches).

J.F. Young makes his frog jump during the Racine Independence Day Frog Jump Contest.

Chris Wolfe (Wolfie) makes his frog jump during the Frog Jump Contest.

Members of the Middleport American Legion Feeney-Bennett Post 128 leading the Middleport Fourth of July Parade.

The Meigs Marauder Marching Band played a patriotic tune for parade spectators during the Middleport Fourth of July Parade.

Following the Middleport Fourth of July Parade, spectators gathered at the Blakeslee Center’s lawn for a flag raising ceremony, musical entertainment by Next Level, as well as various vendors and activities.

Bleachers were set up in the Blakeslee Center lawn for the Middleport Fourth of July Parade for spectators to enjoy the show.

One of the participants of the Middleport Fourth of the July Parade on his tractor as the Meigs Marauder Marching Band follows behind.

Gallipolis River Recreation watches the finale of its Independence Day celebration.

Crowds wait for the fireworks to begin in Gallipolis.

Fireworks light the night sky at Gallipolis River Recreation.

Gallipolis River Recreation royalty ride by during the parade.

VFW 4464 Honor Guard lead the Gallipolis River Recreation Parade with the colors.