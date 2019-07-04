Council approves placement of a tax levy

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council agreed to place a tax levy on the November ballot, as well as signing an agreement for natural gas aggregation during their meeting on Monday evening.

Council voted to adopt a resolution that will start the process for Fiscal Officer Sue Baker to draft a levy. The levy will be named the “current expense levy” instead of stating the funds are for “police protection.” The tax money will be deposited into the general fund, which is the account that the police department operates out of, as well as other items.

As previously reported, the village has made cuts to the police department due to financial concerns.

Council also voted to participate in the natural gas aggregation with the Ohio Municipal League through Palmer Energy. The village will receive a discount for each household that participates in the aggregation. The amount of money saved will be determined at a later meeting after quotes are received.

During a meeting in June, an agent from Palmer Energy, spoke to council about the possibility of signing a contract to allow Palmer Energy to handle the natural gas aggregation for the village. Currently, the village works with Volunteer Energy to supply the natural gas for the village, however, that contract ends in November. The village is expected to save money for each household on the plan.

Council signed a contract for the lease of the Auto Plus space beside the Village Hall. The rent will remain the same and the contract is for three years instead of five.

Village resident Buster Phelps spoke to council about road conditions and parked cars. Phelps, who lives on Pleasant Ridge, says the grass has not been mowed along the road and the weeds are laying over, making the road narrower. Phelps also said cars are parking along the road in curves and it’s difficult to drive past them. Council President Nick Michael, who led the meeting in the absence of Mayor Don Anderson, said he will discuss the issues to the village administrator and see what the options are.

Mark Clay, who owns rental houses in the village, asked council why the water bill was higher than surrounding villages. Baker said the cost to provide water is higher for the Village of Pomeroy than it is for other villages because they have a water treatment plant. Baker said other villages treat the water with a few chemicals at the wells, but Pomeroy has a full treatment plant. Baker also said there is a three percent inflationary increase once per year.

In the council member updates,

– Nick Michael reminded everyone of the ribbon cutting ceremony for the riverbank project on Tuesday, July 2 at 10 a.m.

– Phil Ohlinger asked about an update on Fisher Street with all the heavy rains, the storm sewer blew out. Building Inspector Alan Miles said he spoke to FEMA about the issue and he is hopeful that they will receive funding.

– John Musser said he had been told that the water fountain along the walking path was not working properly.

– Maureen Hennessy asked if any village employees were cutting weeds along the sidewalks, roads and intersections. Baker said the village contracts someone to mow along the walking path, Beech Grove and around the bridge.

The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

