Body discovered in Mason

MASON — The body of a man was found early Tuesday in Mason by a woman who was walking her dog.

Police Chief Colton McKinney said the woman came upon the body between 7:30 and 8 a.m. on Front Street.

McKinney said the department is not investigating the incident as any kind of foul play at this time, as it looked as though the man experienced a medical emergency. He said the body was sent to the medical examiner, where an autopsy will be performed.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending notification to relatives.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.