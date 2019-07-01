Show highlights local artists

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Seven female artists were recently featured at the Gallery at 409 for the “Magnificent 7” show.

The artists came from around the Ohio Valley and gathered together for one night for patrons to view their different forms of artwork as well as enjoy an evening of mingling with one another, relaxing music, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and drinks.

Biographies of many of the artists were shared at the gallery.

Jane Strohl, of Evans, W.Va., shared she has been interested in art all of her life. In elementary school, she won a plastic tea set for a picture she drew. These days, her main area of interest is creating pieces with alcohol inks and encaustic wax. Strohl was introduced to alcohol inks while living in South Carolina by a friend who was a member of the Goose Creek Art Guild. Since then, she has taken classes with Dr. Alexis Bonavitacola, Kimberly Deane Arts, and Sheryl Williams Art Academy. She was recently featured in the Gallery Funkadelic in Australia at www.ceremictilepaper.com. Strohl also has experience creating with oil and acrylic paints as well as pastel and charcoal drawings. She has a weekly art class with Gerry Enrico for the past decade where they primarily focus on charcoal portraits.

A Meigs County local, of Middleport, Ohio Jessica Ashley creates in a variety of mediums, some of her preferred methods are oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings. Nature is often a source of her inspiration for her pieces, but she also enjoys painting pet and people portraits. Ashley graduated from Pensacola Christian College of Pensacola, Fla. where she received her bachelor’s degree in studio art and illustration. Though some of her creations are painted from everyday life, she practices working from her own photographs. Her process is simple, she takes a photograph composes it into a position that is aesthetically pleasing to her, and then begins painting. Ashley tries to capture the moment, rather than focus in on the details. Her work was recently exhibited in Jackson, Ohio at the Markay and she has won various local awards for he work. Currently, Ashley works from her small studio in her hometown.

Emalea Neal Rupe, of Apple Grove, W.Va., has exhibited her artwork in various shows including the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center, Huntington Museum of Art, Southern Ohio Museum, and the Parkersburg Arts Center. She earned her associates degree in 2013 and her BFA in visual art from the University of Rio Grande in 2016. Rupe has painted murals in Rio Grande, Ohio and displayed a drawing in South Wales. She takes on many different art projects as well as drawing/painting commission portraits. Rupe’s artwork can be viewed online at instagram.com/emalearupe.

Point Pleasant native Kelsi Boyd is currently working on two series “Synergy” and “Modern Folk.” “Modern Folk” is a representation paying homage to Boyd’s upbringing in rural West Virginia where as “Synergy” is a testament to her love of interior design and irony. Boyd’s artistic style ranges from expressionism to post-impressionism. She studied fine arts at Marshall University for a brief time after receiving a S.C.O.R.E.S scholarship. Boyd earned a dual bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Ohio University as well as a master’s degree in sociology from OU. She is the creator, owner, and operator of Silver Market Co.

Pamela Conley, of Gallipolis, Ohio, works primarily in watercolors, oils, and mixed media artistic styles. She grew up with an “intense” interest in learning especially about the wildlife in the woods and farmland which led her to study biology at Purdue. After earning her degree, she began her career as a medical researcher. Conley moved around the country and then in 2003, after enduring a fight against Lyme disease, her ability to work as a medical researcher came to an end. During the following years, she turned to art as a coping mechanism. She took a few entry level classes art classes at Shawnee State University as well as utilized the internet to grow as an artist. In 2018, she returned to her love of the wildlife and created her artistic series “Before They’re Gone” which is comprised of paintings of endangered species. Conley has received several first and second place awards in juried shows, as well as one Best in Show in the 2016 French Art Colony annual competition. She sells some of her work privately as well as to the regional Ohio Valley Bank.

Hailing from Gallipolis, Courtney Lowery has always been inspired by nature which is the primary influence for her work. She creates with beads and jewelry that are rich in color, texture, and design that capture a reflection of the beauty of nature. Lowery’s glass bead creations are made by using a torch to melt and layer colored glass and by forging and soldering the metals, she accents the beads with unique metal work. Her jewelry consists of sterling and fine silver as well as gold-filled metals, her beads are made from soda lime glass. Lowery also enjoys creating watercolor style paintings.

Cheryl Lund, of Point Pleasant, primarily uses the pointillism style technique for her paintings. Lund’s creations have been featured many times at the Gallery at 409. Her work was showcased at the annual Christmas Gala held at the gallery last year as well as featured in a show including four other artists in 2016. This show, called “5,” featured artists of different mediums, Carmen Shultz’s and Barbara Abels’ pottery, Jesse Thornton’s photography, Joseph Elbert’s furniture designs, and Lund’s painting to complete an artistic story together.

Featured artwork from “Magnificent 7.” https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_Gallery-4-1-.jpg Featured artwork from “Magnificent 7.” Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP Featured artwork from “Magnificent 7.” https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_Gallery-4-2-.jpg Featured artwork from “Magnificent 7.” Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP A patron getting an up close look at the featured artwork. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_Gallery2-1-.jpg A patron getting an up close look at the featured artwork. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP A lot of mingling went on during the evening of the show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_Gallery2-2-.jpg A lot of mingling went on during the evening of the show. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP Patrons strolling around the Gallery at 409 while taking in the different artwork. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_0629Gallery5.jpeg Patrons strolling around the Gallery at 409 while taking in the different artwork. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

Mason, Meigs, Gallia artists featured

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

