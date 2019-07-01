Eastern Board approves supplemental contracts

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved several supplemental contracts and other personnel matters during the recent regular meeting.

Hired on supplemental and pupil activity contracts were the following: Jeff Stethem, junior high football coach; Mykala Sheppard, head varsity volleyball coach; McKenzie Steele, assistant varsity volleyball coach; Jay Reynolds, girls varsity assistant basketball coach; Bill Francis, safety coordinator; Chuck Robinson, head varsity girls basketball coach; Jamie Barrett, junior high assistant football coach; Carly Hayes, middle school student council advisor; Bill Salyer, varsity golf coach; Josh Fogle, athletic director and cross country coach; Bryan Durst, girls varsity assistant basketball coach.

Pam Douthitt was hired as the 2019 Summer School Proctor, Sheryl Roush as the 2019 Summer Testing Coordinator, and Shandi Sargent as the 2019 Summer 3rd Grade Testing Tutor.

William James was hired on a one-year contract as a high school English teacher for the 2019-20 school year, pending proper certification.

In other business, the board,

Approved the renewing membership through Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) for the 2019-20 school year.

Approved a 2 year negotiated contract between OAPSE Local #448 and the Eastern Local Board of Education effective as of Sept. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2021.

Approved a 2 year negotiated contract between ELEA (Eastern Local Education Association) and the Eastern Local Board of Education effective as of Sept. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2021.

Approved a membership with Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools (CORAS), effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 for the 2019-20 school year in the amount of $325.

Approved a membership with SchoolPointe, Inc., effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 for the 2019-20 school year in the amount of $4,152.

Approved the service agreement to provide core services between META Solutions and Eastern Local Schools for the 2019-20 school year at a rate of $13,768.50. Core services shall include fiscal support for state software, SIS support, EMIS support, content filtering and purchasing co-op membership.

Approved the insurance proposal from SORSA, Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority, for property, liability and fleet coverage for the period of July 1, 2019 through July 1, 2020 in the amount of $49,452.

Approved change order three from Baer Contracting, LLC in the amount of $16,822.50. Change order covers the cost of spoil removal from old outhouse and cistern, additional stone and sand, expansion of concrete parking area, requested door changes, and additional water and sewer line tie in.

Approved Open Enrollment students for the 2019-20 school year.

Approved an administrative salary schedule for fiscal year 20 through fiscal year 21. Equivalent benefits as defined in the ELEA Contract to be granted to administrative staff.

Approved an administrative exempt employee salary schedule for fiscal year 20 through fiscal year 21. Equivalent benefits as defined in the OAPSE Contract to be granted to administrative exempt employees

Approved an amendment to the Treasurer/CFO contract effective August 1, 2019.

Approved advertising for quotes for tires, tubes, petroleum products, diesel fuel, and fuel oil for the 2019-20 school year.

Approved final permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2019 and temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2020.

Approved the minutes of the previous meeting, financial reports, and transfers and advances from the general fund, as presented.

The next board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, in the elementary library conference room.