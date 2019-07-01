Scrap tire disposal available

MEIGS COUNTY — The threat of a severe mosquito season is upon us, and eliminating sources of standing water on your property is one of the most effective ways to combat mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes can leave eggs in many types of open containers, including gutters, cans, jars, bottles, cups or anything that can hold as little as an ounce of water. Each improperly stored scrap tire can also become a breeding ground for thousands of mosquitoes, which can carry life-threatening diseases such as dengue fever, West Nile virus, heartworms, and various forms of encephalitis. The following can help you protect your family, friends and neighbors from mosquitoes: properly dispose of solid waste, regularly empty water from containers, and properly dispose of scrap tires.

The Meigs County Health Department is offering free scrap tire disposal at the Meigs County Health Department. Any Meigs County resident may bring up to 10 tires per load to the health department, located at 112 East Memorial Drive in Pomeroy, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please check in at the front desk of the health department with a valid identification (to ensure you are a Meigs County resident) prior to unloading.

Tractor tires will also be accepted during disposal with a $10 fee being imposed per tractor tire.

The tire disposal is only for residents, commercial operations are not allowed, and no tires with rims will be accepted.

Participants must be able to unload and stack their own tires during disposal.

For more information contact the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626.