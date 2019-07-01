Meigs Local approves personnel matters

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved numerous personnel matters and honored recent retirees during recent board meetings.

Amy Perrin was hired as the School and Community Engagement Coordinator at Meigs High School.

Jonathan Sargent was hired as the chemistry/science teacher at Meigs High School.

Rebecca Houck was hired as an intervention specialist at Meigs Intermediate School.

Sarah McCann was hired as an English Language Arts teachers at Meigs High School.

Sam Young was hired as the welding technology teacher for the 2019-20 school year.

Jeff Wayland was hired as the head varsity baseball coach for Meigs High School for the 2020 season.

Tom Cremeans was hired as the high school and middle school golf coach for the 2019-20 season.

Dan Thomas was hired as the Meigs Middle School football coach for the 2019 season.

The board approved the transfer and hire of Julie Abbott for continued services as Speech Language Pathologist for Meigs Local for the 2019-20 school year.

Supplemental contracts were approved as follows: Tom Cremeans, SkillsUSA lead advisor; Carrie Chancey, freshman class advisor; Dan Thomas, archery coordinator; John Sharp, eighth grade class advisor;

In personnel matters, the board approved Denise Lemponen, Melissa Morris and Mattie Lanham as third grade summer intervention instructors, with Shannon Korn and Abby Rodriquez as substitutes.

The board accepted the resignation of Shelby Leatherman, cross categorical special education teacher at Meigs Intermediate School, effective Aug. 2.

The board accepted the resignation of Kerry Nourse as fifth grade intervention specialist effective June 20, pending hiring by Gallipolis City Schools.

The resignation of Samantha Nance as sixth grade math teacher was accepted effective June 14.

The resignation of Dave Waters as a cross categorical special education teacher at Meigs Primary was accepted effective Aug. 2.

The board accepted the resignation of eighth grade science teacher Heike Perko, effective Aug. 2.

Maternity leave requests were approved for Joey Waters and Lena Sisson.

Substitute custodians for summer 2019 on an as needed basis were approved as follows: Mary Bradbury, Clarence Dugan, Carrie Harmon, Anna Peterson, Donavin Chapman, Dreama English, Emily Hill, Marie Pierce, James Cunningham, Rhonda Foster and Timothy Lunsford.

Board member Barbara Musser complimented director of operations Bill Ellis and wellness/facilities manager Aaron Oliphant for their help with the recent River City Players production.

In other business, the board,

Approved a golf scramble fundraiser for the MHS Community for Kids fund.

Accepted a donation from the Meigs High School teachers in the amount of $3,906.58 for the MHS Community for Kids fund.

Approved the estimate from Pat Mullen Construction to extend the current sidewalk at Meigs Middle School in the amount of $10,850.

Approved an overnight field trip request from Denise Russo for the cosmetology class to attend the Ohio Sate Cosmetology and Barber Board for licensure in Grove City.

Approved the purchase of general property, liability, auto, umbrella and cyber insurance from Wright Specialty Insurance for the 2019-20 school year. Reed and Baur of Pomeroy is the broker.

Approved re-entering into a service agreement with the Meigs County General Health District to provide 40 hours annually of IT services.

Approved voluntary Student Accident Insurance from K&K Insurance Group Inc. Reed and Baur is the broker.

Approved the exempt and administrative salary schedule as presented for the 2019-20 school year.

Approved the treasurer to advertise and obtain fuel bids for the 2019-20 school year.

Approved participation in Meta Solutions Cooperative Purchasing Program for dairy and bakery bids for the 2019-20 school year.

Approved the financial report, cafeteria report and bills as presented.

Final permanent appropriations for fiscal yer 2019 and temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2020 were approved.

The next Meigs Local Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at the central office.

Retirees honored