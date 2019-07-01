Middleport Fire Chief Jeff Darst was recognized following the department’s meeting on June 20 for 45 years of service to the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department. Darst has been an active member of the fire department for 45 years, having been around the department for several years growing up prior to officially joining the department. Darst’s father was also a member of the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department, leading to the now-Chief spending much time at the station from a young age. “It’s something I loved to do all my life,” said Darst. Darst was presented with a plaque and an ax to commemorate his years of service to the department. Darst is pictured with department members in attendance, from left, John Bentz, Jesse Pullins, canine Rommel, Larry Byer, Shannon Smith, Chris Snouffer, Alicia Smith, Charles Uhlig, Jeff Darst, Joe Anthony, Joe Powell, Jordan Shank, Michael Klein, David Heighton, Clayton Taylor and Gene Bing. In the second photo, Darst is presented a plaque by firefighter Joe Powell.

