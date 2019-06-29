Meigs County’s treasures

Sites to Visit: Any five Bicentennial Historical Township Markers, Civil War monument at Meigs County Courthouse in Pomeroy, George Washington Campsite marker at Long Bottom, Ambrose Bierce marker at Eastern High School, Buffington Island Battlefield marker at Portland, Valentine B. Horton marker in Pomeroy, Old Chester Courthouse, Inside Chester Academy, Old Racine Grade School cornerstone, Indian Mound Cemetery on Sumner Road in Chester.

CHESTER — Looking for something fun to do this summer, win prizes and explore Meigs County’s history? A Treasure Hunt may be just the thing.

As part of the continuing Bicentennial celebration, the Chester Shade Historical Association is sponsoring a Meigs County Treasure Hunt.

There is a preponderance of historical sites in the county, and the Treasure Hunt is a fun way to encourage their exploration. The Hunt gives kids and adults an opportunity to win prizes by visiting specific locations.

CSHA members Greg Bailey and Jim Smith came up with the idea as a fun way to introduce children to history, and to encourage others to learn more about the county.

The Hunt will conclude Saturday, July 20 during the Meigs Heritage Festival, an annual event held on the common area below the Old Chester Courthouse and Academy.

“Just visit the sites listed below and have your picture taken, or take a selfie, to prove you were there. Then fill out the registration form and bring it and your photos to the CSHA Heritage Festival booth on between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on July 20. The photos can be printed or on your phone, and you must be in the photo,” advised Bailey.

Smith said participation is free and open to all, not just Meigs residents.

“We want people to visit our county and learn about our history, everyone is welcome to take part in the Hunt.”

Winners will be announced at noon and awarded cash prizes of $100, $50, and $25 in each of two divisions: 3rd grade through 15 years, and 16 years and older. Ties will be decided by a random drawing, and all participants will receive a certificate of participation.

Sites to visit include, Any five Bicentennial Historical Township Markers, Civil War monument at Meigs County Courthouse in Pomeroy, George Washington Campsite marker at Long Bottom, Ambrose Bierce marker at Eastern High School, Buffington Island Battlefield marker at Portland, Valentine B. Horton marker in Pomeroy, Old Chester Courthouse, Inside Chester Academy, Old Racine Grade School cornerstone, Indian Mound Cemetery on Sumner Road in Chester.

“We hope you learn something at each site,” said Bailey. “And happy hunting.”

The Meigs County Commissioners recently approved a proclamation in support of the treasure hunt.

The proclamation read:

Whereas, the members of the Meigs County Board of Commissioners are committed to raising awareness and the preserving of Meigs County History that has been passed down through generations into this Meigs County Bicentennial year of 2019.

Whereas, the members of the Meigs County Board of Commissioners will nurture and reinforce the goals of the Chester Shade Historical Association and the Meigs Heritage Festival to educate and provide opportunity for hands on experience with the county’s history through the Meigs County Treasure Hunt.

Whereas, the members of the Meigs County Board of Commissioners pledge our support to all Treasure Hunter’s seeking to gain knowledge of our rich history by their participation.

Therefore, we Members of the Meigs County Board of Commissioners do hereby proclaim this Meigs County Bicentennial Year of 2019 our support to all those associated with the Meigs County Treasure Hunt: Those who are working to instill a sense of pride and awareness of our history, and those who are participating in the Treasure Hunt to learn more about their county.

For more information about the Heritage Festival, and a copy of the Treasure Hunt rules and registration form, visit them on Facebook or call 740-985-9822. Copies of the registration form are also available the Meigs County Public Libraries.

Meigs County Commissioners Tim Ihle, Randy Smith, and Jimmy Will are pictured with CSHA member Jim Smith, CSHA President Dan Will, and CSHA member Greg Bailey after issuing a proclamation in support of the Treasure Hunt at a recent meeting. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_Photo-1-Commissioners.jpg Meigs County Commissioners Tim Ihle, Randy Smith, and Jimmy Will are pictured with CSHA member Jim Smith, CSHA President Dan Will, and CSHA member Greg Bailey after issuing a proclamation in support of the Treasure Hunt at a recent meeting. Braelyn and Mackenzie Simpson visited the Civil War monument at the Meigs County Courthouse. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_Photo-2-Simpson.jpg Braelyn and Mackenzie Simpson visited the Civil War monument at the Meigs County Courthouse. John Tristan and Hannah Turley are pictured beside the Letart Township Bicentennial Marker in Antiquity. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_Photo-3-Turley.jpg John Tristan and Hannah Turley are pictured beside the Letart Township Bicentennial Marker in Antiquity.

The hunt is on

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Sites to Visit: Any five Bicentennial Historical Township Markers, Civil War monument at Meigs County Courthouse in Pomeroy, George Washington Campsite marker at Long Bottom, Ambrose Bierce marker at Eastern High School, Buffington Island Battlefield marker at Portland, Valentine B. Horton marker in Pomeroy, Old Chester Courthouse, Inside Chester Academy, Old Racine Grade School cornerstone, Indian Mound Cemetery on Sumner Road in Chester.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.