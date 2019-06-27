Independence Day events planned

MEIGS COUNTY — Several events are planned in the county, and nearby, to celebrate Independence Day.

The celebrations begin on July 4, and continue through July 6.

Racine — July 4

The annual Racine 4th of July celebration will begin with the parade through town at 10 a.m. Lineup begins at 9 a.m. at the Southern Local School District campus.

Cash prizes will be awarded in the categories of floats, bicycles, walking units, horses, antique tractors, antique vehicles, tractors, and golf carts/UTV/ATV.

Following the parade will be the Chicken BBQ at the Racine Fire Department at 11 a.m. Homemade ice cream will also be available.

The Frog Jump contest will return at 5 p.m. at Star Mill Park. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. with a $3 entry fee. Participants can bring their own frog or rentals are available for $1. There will be three age groups, 12 and under, 13-17 and 18 and older. First, second and third place will be awarded in each age group, as well as a prize for the overall longest jump.

The evening will conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m. at Star Mill Park by the Racine Volunteer Fire Department.

Middleport — July 4

The Middleport 4th of July Celebration will have a new look and a new location for 2019. Now organized by the Middleport Business Association, the event will take place The Blakeslee Center lawn (former Meigs Junior High).

The theme for the celebration is “Patriotic Fun in 2019”.

The parade lineup will begin at 5 p.m. behind the center, with the parade to begin at 6 p.m. The parade route is as follows: The parade will begin on Pearl Street by village hall toward General Hartinger; it will then turn left on General Hartinger, left on Second Avenue, left on Mill Street, and left on Third Avenue. The parade will disband with a right turn onto Hamilton Street. Parade entries must travel in front of The Blakeslee Center in order to be judged. Trophies will be given for the “Most Patriotic” participants.

Following the parade will be the flag raising and announcement of parade winners. There will be a bounce house and obstacle course for the kids, as well as other activities and vendors on the lawn.

Next Level will perform from 7-9 p.m. on The Blakeslee Center lawn.

Fireworks will take place at 10 p.m.

Wilksville — July 4

Wilkesville will be having its annual 4th of July parade at 11 a.m. The theme of the parade is “Our Heroes”. There will be prizes for the best float, old car, most unique entry, best horse entry, best children entry ages 1-0.

Children under 10 years of age will register across from the restaurant and all others will register up on the hill next to the new firehouse. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

Food will be served at the Wilkesville Community Center following the parade.

Langsville — July 4

The Jospeh Freeman American Legion Post 476 will be conducting their annual fireworks display at dusk. Location will be held at American Legion Post 476, 26100 Legion Road, Langsville, Ohio 45741.

Rutland — July 6

The Rutland Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting their annual Ox Roast celebration on Saturday, July 6.

Parade line up at 10 a.m. with fire trucks and large floats to line up at the Meigs Elementary School. Ball teams and political entries mayline up on Brick Street. All other vehicles should line up on Depot Street. All bicycles and ATVs line up in the grass at the beginning of Depot Street. Parade will kick off at 11 a.m., going down State Route 124, turning onto Salem Street, then on to Larkin Street, ending at the Rutland Fire Department.

The National Anthem and Flag raising ceremony will be held in the park following the parade by the Meigs Band and Drew Webster American Legion Post 39. All vendors open following the flag raising ceremony.

Bingo will start at noon. Games are 25 cents for a regular game, cover all games are $1 a board.

River Side Cloggers will perform on the stage from 1-2 p.m. MedFlight of Ohio will be landing at 1:30 p.m. for the kids to view. DJ Rockin’ Reggie will be on the stage from 4-6 p.m. Red’s Truck Center will be there with there bubble truck from 4-6 p.m. Topnotch wrestling will be performing from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Next Level will take the stage from 8-11 p.m. Rutland’s Famous Fire Works will be set off at 11 p.m., sharp.

The food items will be sold by the Rutland Fire Department, including Rutland’s famous roast beef, hot dogs, corn dogs, sloppy joes, cheese sticks, ice cream, sno-cones, cotton candy, pop corn, nachos and cheese, french fries, onion rings, stadium nachos, Pepsi products, coffee, and water.

Anyone with any questions about the event, or anyone wanting to set up as a vendor that is non-food may contact Bruce Davis at 740-416-4094 or Danny Davis at 740-508-0688.

American Legion Post 39 conducts the flag raising at the Rutland Ox Roast. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.28-4th-1.jpg American Legion Post 39 conducts the flag raising at the Rutland Ox Roast. File photo Bicycles, and may other vehicles, will be part of the parades in Middleport, Racine and Rutland. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.28-4th-3.jpg Bicycles, and may other vehicles, will be part of the parades in Middleport, Racine and Rutland. File photo Jerry Wolfe competes in the frog jumping contest during the 2018 Fourth of July celebration in Racine. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_7.6-Frog-Jumping-2-Jerry-Wolfe.jpg Jerry Wolfe competes in the frog jumping contest during the 2018 Fourth of July celebration in Racine. File photo

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

