Two arrested in connection with burglary

POMEROY — Two individuals were arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with a burglary which occurred several weeks ago on Burlingham Road.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that after an extensive investigation into the burglary, two suspects were taken into custody at a residence on Jones Road Wednesday evening.

Sheriff’s Deputies went to a residence located on Jones Road in Shade and were able to make contact with both a male and female suspect. Deputies arrested Jacob Adam White, 33, of Shade, Ohio, and Angela R. Barnhart, 35, of Albany, Ohio. Both suspects were taken into custody on charges of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Upon a consent search of the living quarters, deputies also were able to locate a small amount of drugs. Both suspects will face additional charges of possession of drugs. Jacob White is further being charged with several counts of misuse of a credit card due to using the stolen credit card multiple times at businesses throughout southeastern Ohio. Additional charges of burglary on both subjects are likely in this case pending DNA results from Ohio BCI&I.

Sheriff Keith Wood would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping to solve the recent burglary case in the Shade area.

“Your calls to our office and tip line are very much appreciated! As a community, we have shown that we will not allow our friends and neighbors to become victimized by individuals involved in the drug trade” stated Wood. “It’s times like these when I’m extremely proud of our County for coming together as one to fight against those who target the hardworking residents of Meigs County.”