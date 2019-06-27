Two arrested following search warrant

CHESTER TWP. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday.

Sheriff Keith Wood reports, US Marshals along with Sheriff’s Deputies and the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs went to a residence located at 37230 Bashan Road to locate a male wanted out of Gallia County Common Pleas Court. While checking the residence for the male, officers located marijuana growing inside the residence. Wood reported the residence was secured along with campers on the property and a search warrant was obtained with the assistance of Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley.

Sheriff Wood stated at the conclusion of the search of the residence several items of contraband were seized that reportedly included methamphetamines, marijuana plants, digital scales, cell phone, drug abuse instruments and packaging material.

Agents from the Major Crimes Task Force arrested Johnny Ratliff, age 52, and Scott Peterson, age 43, both of Long Bottom for outstanding warrants. The Major Crimes Task Force will confer with Stanley on additional charges stemming from the case.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.