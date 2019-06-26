Cloverbud Camp to be held at fairgrounds

MEIGS COUNTY — Cloverbud Camp will be returning to Meigs County next month after a several year absence.

Nancy Sydenstricker, one of the 4-H educators at the Meigs County OSU Extension, explained that for the past six or seven years, Cloverbud age kids in Meigs County had been able to attend the day camp in Gallia County, rather than it being held locally. With it held out of the county, not many local children took part, she explained.

The 2019 Meigs County Cloverbud Camp will be held on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Meigs County Fairgrounds. The camp is open to any child in kindergarten, first grade and second grade, regardless of if they are a cloverbud or not.

At camp, Meigs County Cloverbuds will make new friends and see old friends too, while enjoying fun events just for them.

Camp will begin at the fairground’s Thompson Roush building at 9 a.m. with the campers divided into teams. The Meigs County 4-H Teen Leaders will be helping with the camp and serving as camp counselors for the day.

Throughout the day campers will be learning about bugs and butterflies with hands-on activities, games, songs, books, crafts, snacks and more. Lunch of pizza, fruits and veggies will also be provided for campers.

Among the planned activities are a “Spider Web” string maze, a nectar relay, caterpillar ball toss, a bug scavenger hunt, bug bingo, and making “bug fossils”. The Teen Leaders will also be working on a photo booth for this campers to take souvenir photos.

Campers should wear play clothes and tennis shoes, as well as bring sunscreen and a bag to keep their belongings in for the day. Campers will receive a camp t-shirt.

The registration deadline is July 2. Registration can be completed at the Meigs County Extension Office located at 113 E. Memorial Drive, Suite E, Pomeroy. Camp fees for 4-H members are $20. For more information call 740-992-6696.

