Council hears update on Middleport Hill slip

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Village Council discussed the Mill Street hill repairs during the council meeting on Monday night.

Alan Craig, a planning engineer with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), spoke to council about the plans for the slip repairs on Mill Street, known as Middleport Hill. Originally, the village believed they would receive 100 percent funding for repairs until Oct. 28, which would be 180 days after the agreement was signed. However, the federal funding is available at 100 percent until Aug. 5, which is 180 days after the federal disaster aid was declared.

After Aug. 5, the Village of Middleport is responsible for paying a 20 percent match. Craig said he and ODOT will work with the village to help them find funding to cover their cost.

Village Administrator Joe Woodall said the confusion with the dates was a miscommunication.

Craig said the next steps moving forward are to acquire a right-of-way on Brownell Avenue. Before the contractors will bore into the hill, they want to ensure the safety of two homes and their residents at the bottom of the slip. ODOT is working with the village to determine if they can acquire the two properties.

There is no estimated date for when the road will be open again.

In her report to council, Mayor Sandy Iannarelli said,

– The new shelter house — built by the Pomeroy-Middleport Lions Club — was complete at General Hartinger Park.

– The village should consider not allowing people to park their vehicles inside the park at General Hartinger Park because of concerns with mud.

In the Council Member updates,

– Susan Page alerted employees of the police department that people are driving down Middleport Hill. Village employees stressed that for the safety of everyone, it is best to stay off the road.

– Ben Reed told the mayor he would be absent from the next meeting.

– Brian Conde said he thinks the road conditions are getting better since village employees have been patching holes.

In his report to council, Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson said,

– The Judy K’s building will be torn down now that they received the funding.

– The commissioners are in the process of starting a land bank. He hopes this will benefit the village to clean up some properties that are behind on taxes and falling in.

In his report to council, Village Administrator Joe Woodall said,

– He applied to the Ohio Public Works Commission for emergency funding to cover the cost of the 20 percent for Mill Street repairs.

– Sewer repairs will begin on Third and Lincoln on Wednesday.

– The tennis courts in General Hartinger Park have been resurfaced. The nets have been delivered and he is waiting on the wenches to arrive.

The next Middleport Village Council meeting will be held Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall on Pearl Street.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

