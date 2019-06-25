One killed in early morning crash

POMEROY — One person was killed in an early morning crash on Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to a one vehicle rollover with possible entrapment on State Route 833 at Dixon Road, according to a run report from the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department.

The run report states, “Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a creek bank. EMS and fire personnel found one person deceased in the vehicle, while two other patients self-extricated from the vehicle. Crews set up traffic control and lighting for the crash reconstruction team during the investigation. The fire department also requested AEP and Columbia Gas to the scene for a utility check due to the accident.”

Firefighters were on the scene for three hours.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Gallipolis Post is handling the investigation into the crash.

Responding to the scene was Pomeroy VFD Pumpers 1 and 3, Meigs County EMS, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anderson-McDaniel Funeral Home, AEP, Columbia Gas, and 33 Auto Towing.

The Daily Sentinel will provide updates when additional information becomes available.