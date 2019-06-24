A new shelter at the park

MIDDLEPORT — The Pomeroy-Middleport Lions Club dedicated their newly built shelter house on Saturday afternoon.

The shelter house is located beside the splash park in Middleport’s General Hartinger Park. The Lions dedicated the shelter house with a plaque in memory of Pete Barnhart, a former Lions Club member who passed away in late 2017. Pete started the process to get permits for the shelter in early 2017.

“Right after the splash park came, I was here with my grand kids,” Pete’s wife, Brenda Barnhart said. “My husband was here and I said ‘You know what? We need a shelter house.’ Pete took it to [the Lions] and it just kind of went from there.”

In 2019, the Pomeroy-Middleport Lions Club is celebrating 70 years of service. The Lions Club is a service organization that gives back to the community in many ways.

“Our main thing is finding a project for what needs done in our community,” Brenda Barnhart said.

As another service project, the group collects eyeglasses to donate for people in need. They also help work on the stage area at the Pomeroy levee and place benches throughout both villages.

The Pomeroy-Middleport Lions Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at noon in the Meigs County Senior Citizens Center.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

