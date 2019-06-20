COLUMBIA Twp. — Columbia Township’s Bicentennial Marker was unveiled Wednesday night at the fire department on State Route 143 to commemorate the Carpenter family.

In 1818, prominent Carpenter families established their roots in the Columbia Township area. The area of Carpenter was named after the family.

The marker sign states that Amos Carpenter and Jeremiah Carpenter were among the first settlers.

“Jeremiah Longfellow Carpenter [born in 1939], a successful farmer, served as a State Representative for two terms and as a State Senator for three terms in the late 1800s and was integral in establishing the local railroad and depot,” the sign reads.”

Later in the mid-1900s, Ney Carpenter was the owner of a large dairy farm. He also owned over 1,000 ponies, which were originally used for coal mining but later used for leisure and show.

“Columbia Township has a rich history of agriculture and the reason we wanted to celebrate the Carpenter family here today is because I think they’re the embodiment of the Meigs County story of starting from humble beginnings, working your way up with hard work and sweat, and then improving the lives of those around you,” said Bicentennial Ambassador Grant Adams. Adams believes the Carpenter family could have been rich from their farm and mines, but instead they got into government and tried to help those around them.

Adams said he hopes the marker ceremonies spark inspiration for everyone and they move forward with these stories in mind.

The next bicentennial marker ceremony will be Wednesday, July 17. The time and location will be announced later.

Pictured are Bicentennial Ambassadors Brielle Newland, Cooper Schagel, Mattison Finlaw and Grant Adams. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_DSC_0713.jpg Pictured are Bicentennial Ambassadors Brielle Newland, Cooper Schagel, Mattison Finlaw and Grant Adams. Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy The latest Bicentennial Marker. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_marker.jpg The latest Bicentennial Marker. Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy

Celebrating the Carpenter Family

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

