Coon appears in court on aggravated robbery charge

POMEROY — The Pomeroy man accused of a robbery attempt at Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains on Saturday made his initial appearance in a Meigs County courtroom on Thursday.

Jeffrey A. Coon, 48, appeared before Judge Scott Powell, who was sitting in for Judge Mick Barr in Meigs County Court on the single charge of aggravated robbery.

Powell read the charge to Coon, which detailed the allegation against him.

According to the criminal complaint, Coon is alleged to have entered the bank and demanded robbery. He allegedly had a note in his pocket which stated there was a “C4” (explosive) under the bank and he would blow it up if not given the money. Coon then fled on foot before allegedly being picked up by a getaway driver.

Coon was arrested the following day in Parkersburg, W.Va.

Assistant Prosecutor Pat Story asked for bond to be set at $250,000 surety bond given Coon’s extensive criminal background and the danger to public safety.

Coon was released on judicial release in late May after serving nearly six years in prison following a probation violation on charges of theft and passing bad checks. He also has previous court cases in the late 1990s and early 2000s in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

David R. McMurray, 61, of Parkersburg, who was the alleged getaway driver in the incident, appeared in court earlier this week and has since posted the $125,000, with 10 percent bond, which was set for him.

McMurray’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24, while Coon’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26. Both men were ordered to have no contact with Farmers Bank.

