Throwback Thursday: Main Street

Main Street in Pomeroy can be seen in this undated photo from the Collection of Bob Graham. Among the things that can be seen in the photo are several horses and buggies, as well as a street car and tracks. The tracks no longer run along Main Street downtown, as the street cars and trains stopped traveling through Pomeroy decades ago.

