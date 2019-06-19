Trade Days set for this weekend

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs County Trade Days will be returning to the Meigs County Fair Grounds June 22 and 23.
The first event was held in May and was considered a success, according to the planning committee. There were around 40 vendors for the first event, coming from Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. There were a variety of vendors from local Amish, crafters, tools, direct sale businesses, plants, pallet sale items, and your typical yard/flea market sales and more.
Vendors are signed up for this month’s event with more spaces available. New this month there will be Wi-Fi available for a small fee for vendors that may need it to operate. Spaces are available inside for $35 (weekend rate) and $25 outside (weekend rate). Single day rates are $25 inside and $15 outside.
Spaces can be reserved now by contacting Wendi Miller 740-416-4015 or Tara Roberts 740-416-5506.
For more information follow Meigs Trade Days on Facebook.
Information provided by the Meigs County Trade Days Planning Committee.