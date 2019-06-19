Trade Days set for this weekend

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs County Trade Days will be returning to the Meigs County Fair Grounds June 22 and 23.

The first event was held in May and was considered a success, according to the planning committee. There were around 40 vendors for the first event, coming from Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. There were a variety of vendors from local Amish, crafters, tools, direct sale businesses, plants, pallet sale items, and your typical yard/flea market sales and more.

Vendors are signed up for this month’s event with more spaces available. New this month there will be Wi-Fi available for a small fee for vendors that may need it to operate. Spaces are available inside for $35 (weekend rate) and $25 outside (weekend rate). Single day rates are $25 inside and $15 outside.

Spaces can be reserved now by contacting Wendi Miller 740-416-4015 or Tara Roberts 740-416-5506.

For more information follow Meigs Trade Days on Facebook.

Information provided by the Meigs County Trade Days Planning Committee.

Numerous vendors will be set up at the Meigs County Fairgrounds this weekend as part of Meigs County Trade Days. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_MTD1.jpg Numerous vendors will be set up at the Meigs County Fairgrounds this weekend as part of Meigs County Trade Days. Courtesy photo Numerous vendors will be set up at the Meigs County Fairgrounds this weekend as part of Meigs County Trade Days. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_MTD2.jpg Numerous vendors will be set up at the Meigs County Fairgrounds this weekend as part of Meigs County Trade Days. Courtesy photo Numerous vendors will be set up at the Meigs County Fairgrounds this weekend as part of Meigs County Trade Days. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_MTD3.jpg Numerous vendors will be set up at the Meigs County Fairgrounds this weekend as part of Meigs County Trade Days. Courtesy photo