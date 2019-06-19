OVB opens latest branch

MASON — The Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) Bend Area Office is officially open for business.

OVB Bend Area Region Manager/Assistant Cashier Dan Short opened the office this Wednesday with a unique ribbon-cutting event that has become a hallmark tradition of the company. OVB Bank officers including Short, Branch Operations Manager Valorie Storms, Assistant Branch Operations Manager Misty Caruthers, Director of OVB/Treasurer and CFO of Bob’s Market and Greenhouses Anna Barnitz, CEO Tom Wiseman, Customer Service Representative Ashley Fields, and Customer Service Representative Deborah Sparkman along with community leader Mayor of Mason Donna Dennis were on hand to cut the ribbon which was made up of $20 bills attached end to end totaling $500. OVB donated the ribbon to the Mason Splash Pad Project which Dennis received as she was the representative in attendance for the project.

The bank’s commitment to its community first mission is credited as the driver behind the support of these local charitable organizations.

“I have been able to observe the character and the values that the people in the Bend Area communities exhibit,” said Barnitz. “In good times, such as when the Meigs Marauder band brings home the grand champion band or when Wahama High School wins a Class A championship for baseball or football, I see how the Bend Area communities come together to celebrate those good times. I have had the privilege of being an Ohio Valley Bank director for 18 years now and during that time, I’ve observed how those same characteristics of caring and values are embedded into the Ohio Valley Bank culture. Today, we’re here celebrate and commemorate this beautiful building.”

Along with Barnitz’s speech, Short gave the welcome and acknowledgements during the bank’s grand opening ceremony. Refreshments were provided to the guests, Chelsea Roush provided the cake. As a way to give their salutations to those in the Bend Area, OVB Bend Area Office staff are offering a grand opening prize of an Android tablet to one individual. From now until Monday, June 24, those who stop by the office can register to the win the prize. The drawing will take place on that Monday.

The OVB Bend Area Office is a full service branch located at the foot of the bridge in Mason beside Bob Evans Restaurant and serves residents of both Meigs and Mason Counties. The lobby is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. The drive-thru is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. The office, comprised of five employees within 2,100 square feet of area, is made to make customers feel comfortable within the environment shared Bryna Butler, OVP vice president of corporate communications. Rather than having teller stations, the office has teller pods, so the tellers can be more personable with their customers. Also, the sitting area is set up like an in home living room for customers to relax.

OVB, which was established in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio, operates 18 offices in southern Ohio and western West Virginia. OVB opened its first office in West Virginia in 1994 in Point Pleasant. The bend area office is the fourth OVB bank in West Virginia, the other two branches are located in Barboursville and Milton. The bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., also owns Loan Central, a consumer finance company specializing in loans and tax services. Common stock for Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s website at www.ovbc.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OhioValleyBank.

Bryna Butler, OVP vice president of corporate communications contributed to this article.

Bend Area office opens

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

