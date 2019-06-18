Pomeroy approves purchase of water meters

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council approved the purchase of new water meters and towers throughout the village.

Council unanimously approved to accept a loan through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for $450,000 to replace water meters. The new meters will be read hourly by towers, which will alert village officials of there is a leak or if the meter has been tampered with.

Mayor Don Anderson said he believes many households are paying the minimum rate for water when they are using more than the minimum amount because water meters throughout the village are not accurate. Recent studies by C.I. Thornburg show that the predicted revenue from accurate readings will pay for these new meters.

Council voted to waive the third readings of the tax ordinances 799-19 and 800-19. The ordinances were suggested by the Regional Income Tax Association (RITA) to improve the legal language of penalties for unpaid income tax to the village. RITA will take effect on July 1 to collect income tax for the village. Fiscal Officer Sue Baker expects the village to receive a significant increase in income from taxes. These ordinances were adopted through emergency measures to ensure they are in place by July 1.

Council accepted the agreement proposed by Auto Plus for the lease of the space next to the Village Hall and Pomeroy Police Department. Auto Plus asked that they sign a three year lease instead of five years. They also asked that the rent not be increased because management believes the current cost is fair.

Council entered executive session to discuss “employee compensation.” When the meeting resumed, Fiscal Officer Sue Baker announced that there is no evidence in past meeting minutes that Charlie Fitchpatrick is owed payment for his sick time after entering retirement. Fitchpatrick will be paid for his vacation time.

Council approved to allow Mayor Anderson to increase the loan for the fire trucks by $55,000 to cover the cost of painting and decals.

An agent from Palmer Energy, spoke to council about the possibility of signing a contract to allow Palmer Energy to handle the natural gas aggregation for the village. Currently, the village works with Volunteer Energy to supply the natural gas for the village, however, that contract ends in November. The village is expected to save money for each household on the plan, but the projected savings are unknown until council allows Palmer Energy to collect quotes.

Resident Donna Boyd addressed council regarding the road conditions going toward Middleport. She said the village fills the potholes and then the rocks are thrown into her yard. Boyd said the person who mows her yard is no longer going to mow because of the rocks in her yard.

Anderson said he will have someone look into her specific issue, but the village cannot fix the road until they can secure funding.

In his report to council, Mayor Anderson said,

-Pullins Excavating will need to change the sewer project on Route 833 to a forces, pressure system rather than a gravity fed. Pullins was unable to bore under the road and is currently digging a trench.

-There is a ribbon cutting planned for July 2 for the Riverbank Project.

-The billboard along the walking path that fell down in a storm at the end of May will not be replaced. Council decided a few years ago to prohibit any billboards along the path, but that sign was already in place.

-County Commissioners have decided to start the process of creating a land bank. Anderson is hopeful that the village will be able to clean up several residential properties that have back taxes, are falling in, abandoned, etc.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.