Kickin’ off summer along the river

POMEROY — Local residents kicked off the summer season in Pomeroy during the 10th annual Kickin’ Summer Bash on Friday and Saturday.

The levee was packed with children enjoying scavenger hunts, bounce houses, face paintings and more. Adults enjoyed the evening music from Jason Roach, Devin Henry, Nick Michael and Susan Page Orchestra, Bliltzkrieg, Brent Patterson, Madeline Brookover, and Next Level.

There was also an event on Saturday to pay tribute to the truckers. Brenda Roush, one of the event organizers, said this is the third year the truckers have been celebrated at the Kickin’ Summer Bash.

“We give back to the truckers because without the truckers we would have nothing,” Roush said. “They bring the goods to us and that’s our normal way of life because they do what they do.”

Some of the truckers allowed children to sit in the seats, blow the horn and see the living quarters.

On Friday evening, numerous vehicles of all makes, models and years were on display on the parking lot as part of the Cruise In.

Chamber and Tourism Executive Director Shelly Combs conducted the children’s events on Saturday afternoon. One of those was a scavenger hunt to teach the children about Pomeroy. Items on the hunt including filling a plastic grocery bag full of trash and locating items sold at the store fronts — such as the type of pottery sold at The Fabric Shop and names of beverages at River Roasters.

The Kickin’ Summer Bash is a free event for everyone thanks to event sponsors from around the community. This included several giveaways for those in attendance.

“We have event sponsors for everything,” Roush said. “They give to the event so that all the kids can come and enjoy everything for free.”

Event sponsors include Mark Porter Auto Group, Angell Accounting, Ohio Valley Bank, The Vaughan Agency, Little, Sheets & Barr Law Office, Farmers Bank, Remram Recovery, Holzer Health Services, Hoon Inc., Ted Dexter Trucking, Shain Custom Signs, Home National Bank, Wolfe Mountain Entertainment, Simmons, Musser & Warner Insurance, Forest Run Ready Mix, Texas Roadhouse of Athens and DJ Rockin’ Reggie.

The Tribute to Truckers took place on Saturday during Kickin’ Summer Bash. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-1.jpg The Tribute to Truckers took place on Saturday during Kickin’ Summer Bash. Kayla Hawthorne photo Kids took time to dig through a pile of sand as part of the treasure hunt on Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-2.jpg Kids took time to dig through a pile of sand as part of the treasure hunt on Saturday. Kayla Hawthorne photo Live music took place on Friday and Saturday evenings, beginning with Jason Roach on Friday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-3.jpg Live music took place on Friday and Saturday evenings, beginning with Jason Roach on Friday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Dozens of cars lined the parking lot for Friday evening’s Cruise In. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-4.jpg Dozens of cars lined the parking lot for Friday evening’s Cruise In. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Bounce houses and slides were among the fun activities for kids on Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-5.jpg Bounce houses and slides were among the fun activities for kids on Saturday. Kayla Hawthorne photo Dozens of cars lined the parking lot for Friday evening’s Cruise In. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-6.jpg Dozens of cars lined the parking lot for Friday evening’s Cruise In. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Boats gathered in the river along the Pomeroy Levee to enjoy the live music. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-7.jpg Boats gathered in the river along the Pomeroy Levee to enjoy the live music. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Disney Characters from Wolfe Mountain Entertainment visited with kids on Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-8.jpg Disney Characters from Wolfe Mountain Entertainment visited with kids on Saturday. Kayla Hawthorne photo Prizes were given away throughout the event, with many donated by local businesses. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-9.jpg Prizes were given away throughout the event, with many donated by local businesses. Kayla Hawthorne photo Disney Characters from Wolfe Mountain Entertainment visited with kids on Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-10.jpg Disney Characters from Wolfe Mountain Entertainment visited with kids on Saturday. Kayla Hawthorne photo Trucks lined Main Street on Saturday as part of the Tribute to Truckers. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-11.jpg Trucks lined Main Street on Saturday as part of the Tribute to Truckers. Kayla Hawthorne photo Dozens of cars lined the parking lot for Friday evening’s Cruise In. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-12.jpg Dozens of cars lined the parking lot for Friday evening’s Cruise In. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Dozens of cars lined the parking lot for Friday evening’s Cruise In. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-14.jpg Dozens of cars lined the parking lot for Friday evening’s Cruise In. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Kids in attendance enjoyed inflatables, including a slide and obstacle course. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-15.jpg Kids in attendance enjoyed inflatables, including a slide and obstacle course. Kayla Hawthorne photo Kids in attendance enjoyed inflatables, including a slide and obstacle course. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-16.jpg Kids in attendance enjoyed inflatables, including a slide and obstacle course. Kayla Hawthorne photo Devin Henry performs during the Kickin’ Summer Bash. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-17.jpg Devin Henry performs during the Kickin’ Summer Bash. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Dozens of cars lined the parking lot for Friday evening’s Cruise In. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-18.jpg Dozens of cars lined the parking lot for Friday evening’s Cruise In. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Dozens of cars lined the parking lot for Friday evening’s Cruise In. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.18-Kickin-Bash-19.jpg Dozens of cars lined the parking lot for Friday evening’s Cruise In. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

