Rio Radiologic program accreditation reaffirmed

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College School of Health and Behavioral Sciences’ Radiologic Technology program has received reaffirmation of accreditation through the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT).

Director of the Radiologic Technology program Dr. Tracey Boggs said having an accredited program is important for the students in the School of Health and Behavioral Sciences to find careers in the field.

“To work the field of radiologic technology, you must be a graduate of an accredited program. Once students do this and pass their national boards, they are able to work anywhere within the United States,” Boggs said. “We first began this program because we saw a need in our area healthcare facilities for qualified individuals to fill radiologic technologist positions. The reaffirmation site visit team was very thorough and gave an excellent report which highlights the quality of our program here at Rio.”

The Radiologic Technology program was first introduced in 2003 and began the initial accreditation process shortly thereafter. This is the second reaffirmation of accreditation for the program, and Boggs said she is proud of the hard work the department has put into meeting the JRCERT’s standards.

“I’m extremely pleased that this visit went so well. We’re so proud to be able to offer our community an accredited radiologic technology program here in our area because it gives students the opportunity to stay local to get their education,” Boggs said. “It also allows them to find careers close to home by connecting with employers through clinical work at area hospitals and clinics.”

The Radiologic Technology program is designed to prepare students to be competent entry-level radiographers and to contribute to the healthcare team by evaluating radiographs, applying radiation safety standards at all times, administering contrast agents for better imaging and providing patient education and support. The 22-month program provides students with the opportunity to complete didactic requirements in the classroom and demonstrate clinical competency in area healthcare facilities. Graduates of the program earn an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Radiologic Technology.

For more information on the Radiologic Technology program, contact the Office of Admissions at 740-245-7208.

Radiologic Technology Pinning Ceremony for the Class of 2019. Courtesy photo