Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery attempt

TUPPERS PLAINS — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery at the Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains on Saturday morning.

Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on Saturday his office responded to an attempted robbery at the Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male subject entered the bank and demanded cash before fleeing the bank toward State Route 681. The responding deputies were given a description of the male as wearing a blue “Wyoming” full zip-up jacket with a yellow shirt underneath and a mossy oak hat.

The scene at Farmers Bank was processed and evidence has been collected.

According to Wood, a second individual is alleged to be involved and picked up the suspect in a gray smaller four door vehicle, upon the suspect fleeing the bank on foot. This subject had been at a local gas station and appears to be an older subject with longer blonde (grey) hair with a slight glimpse of a beard. Witnesses stated this individual appears to have difficulty speaking clearly.

Sheriff Wood encourages the public to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371 if you recognize the individuals or have any information that will assist in the case. This case remain under investigation.

The suspect who entered Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_Farmers-Bank-Image-1.jpg The suspect who entered Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains The suspect who entered Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_Farmers-Bank-Image-2.jpg The suspect who entered Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains The suspect who entered Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_Farmers-Bank-Image-3.jpg The suspect who entered Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains The allegedly involved subject as seen in gas station surveillance footage. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_GoMart-Image-1.jpg The allegedly involved subject as seen in gas station surveillance footage. The allegedly involved subject as seen in gas station surveillance footage. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_GoMart-Image-2.jpg The allegedly involved subject as seen in gas station surveillance footage. The allegedly involved subject as seen in gas station surveillance footage. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_GoMart-Image-3.jpg The allegedly involved subject as seen in gas station surveillance footage. The allegedly involved subject as seen in gas station surveillance footage. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_GoMart-Image-4.jpg The allegedly involved subject as seen in gas station surveillance footage. Law enforcement is searching for this vehicle in connection with the case. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_GoMart-Image-5.jpg Law enforcement is searching for this vehicle in connection with the case.

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

