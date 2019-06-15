Request for transcript granted in Tucker case

POMEROY — Before filing his sentencing memorandum in the case, the new attorney for former corrections and probation officer Larry Tucker has requested a transcript of the nearly two-week trial in the case.

Tucker, 56, of Pomeroy, was convicted on May 2 of 24 of the 25 charges considered by a 12-person jury in his cases.

At trial, Tucker was represented by Public Defender Kirk McVay. In mid-May, Tucker retained attorney William Lee Burton as his representation in the case.

Burton previously requested an extension to file the sentencing memorandum in the case, as he was retained just days before the filing was due. Judge Linton Lewis granted the request, giving Burton an additional two weeks (from the date of his order) to file the memorandum. The filing is now due to be made by June 17. It is unclear how the request for the transcript will impact the filing deadline.

The request for the transcript was made by Burton on June 12, according to the time stamp on the court documents. On June 13, Judge Lewis granted the request and ordered that the transcript be completed at Tucker’s expense.

The jury found Tucker guilty on six counts of kidnapping, six counts of sexual battery, five counts of attempted sexual battery, four counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of soliciting, one count of attempting to compel prostitution and one count of theft in office. The lone not guilty verdict came on a misdemeanor count of sexual imposition.

Tucker worked as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer. He allegedly sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault 12 different inmates and/or probationers between January 2011 and November 2017.

In addition to the sexual assault and related charges, the theft in office charge dealt with the overlap of time when Tucker was on the clock at both Meigs County Common Pleas Court and the Middleport Jail, being paid at both locations.

In addition to being found guilty of the 24 charges, the jury ruled on specifications on each of the kidnapping charges. They determined that Tucker did not release the respective victims in a safe place unharmed, and that the kidnapping offenses were committed with sexual motivation.

Tucker also faces further proceedings on sexually violent predator specifications contained in the indictment, which will be presented to the court at a later date. If Tucker is found guilty of the specifications, additional time in prison may be added to the court’s sentence.

In filing the sentencing memorandum on behalf of the state, Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa argued for a prison sentence equal to the maximum of 96 years to life in prison for Tucker.

Tucker was originally indicted on 32 total counts, with seven of the charges dismissed before being considered by the jury.

No sentencing date has been set, and Judge Linton Lewis ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed in he case.

Tucker remains held in the Washington County Jail after his bond was revoked following the guilty verdicts.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_1.5-Sentinel.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.