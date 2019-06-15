MIDDLEPORT — Work is continuing on Meigs County’s second Habitat for Humanity House which is being built in Middleport.

Volunteers, along with Construction Site Supervisor Bryan Smith and the homeowners have been making progress on the house after weather cancelled the Blitz Build in early May. Despite the cancellation of the two-day building event, volunteers have completed a large portion of the work, with the project to continue throughout the month of July.

The three bedroom, two bathroom house will be home to Shad and Aja Colins and their three children.

When visiting the building site recently, Aja Collins was working alongside a crew of volunteers from Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Volunteers are still needed to work on the project which is to be completed later this summer. Signups are currently available online for dates in late June and throughout July. Those interested in volunteering may sign up at https://hfhseo.volunteermatrix.com.

Collins said she is looking forward to having the stability for her children to live in the new house for much of their childhood. She explained that growing up she spent 17 years in the same house, and hoped for the same for her young children.

The new house is located on Brownell Avenue in Middleport, next to the first house constructed through the program.

Habitat for Humanity projects are about more than just building a house for a family, it is changing the lives of those in that family and possibly others in the community.

Despite what some may think with regard to the Habitat for Humanity Houses, the houses are not given to the new owners. The homeowners put sweat equity hours in at the project or other Habitat for Humanity sites (250 sweat hours per adult in the home). They also have to pay a monthly mortgage which is set up through the organization. Families must meet certain criteria to be eligible for a Habitat home, but they do not necessarily have to be living in poverty. They must meet three criteria: a need for shelter, the ability to pay for a habitat home, and a willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity.

Additionally, the homeowner receives educational information to allow them to be successful as they move into their own home.

Throughout the building process, the homeowners are able to select the paint colors, flooring, cabinets, counter tops and other items in the house, so that when they move in the place will feel like it is home.

Anyone interested in volunteering may call 740-592-0032 ext. 104 or email volunteer@habitatseo.org.

Volunteers Pam Muncy and Mitch Smith from Pleasant Valley Hospital are pictured with homeowner Aja Collins at the new Habitat for Humanity House. Volunteers from Pleasant Valley Hospital work on the Habitat for Humanity House under construction in Middleport.

Work continues on second Habitat House in Middleport

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

