For the Record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Day Shift

May 17

Deputy Martin was dispatched to Morning Star Road near Mitchell Road in reference to a Southern Local school bus and a sedan being involved in a traffic crash. The driver of the sedan was transported to the ER for non-lifethreatening injuries, the driver and passengers of the bus were treated and released on scene. The traffic crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Deputy Martin conducted a well-being check at a residence on Apple Grove Dorcus Road in reference to a mother not answering calls from Southern Local about her daughter. The mother was asleep until the deputy arrived at the residence.

Officers responded to cows in the road way on State Route 7 near Baer Road.

Officers responded to a horse in the road on State Route 124, Syracuse.

Officers were requested by Meigs County EMS on Apple Grove Dorcus Road in reference to an unresponsive person. Prior to officers arrival subject was pronounced deceased.

One inmate was transported to Muskingum County Jail.

Officers responded to Durst Ridge on a domestic violence call. All parties were separated upon arrival. No one wanted to file a complaint.

May 18

Officers assisted a disable motorist on Trussell Lane.

Meigs County EMS requested assistance on a life line alarm. Everything okay.

A man reported his trailer stolen off of McCumber Road.

Six papers were served.

Officers responded to a multiple party altercation on State Route 681. Upon arrival all parties were separated. The dispute was settled prior to our arrival and parties did not want to file complaints.

May 19

Deputies responded to an alarm call on Cone Road. Everything okay.

Officers handled a lockout on State Route 7

Officers responded to Bigley Ridge in reference to a subject refusing to leave the residence. Upon arrival the subject fled on foot. Officers responded twice to this residence and the subject fled both times and was not located.

Officers were dispatched to Union Avenue on a domestic complaint. Upon arrival it was determined that it was a verbal argument and the parties agreed to separate for the night.

May 20

Deputies transported one female inmate from the Washington County Jail to the Meigs County Jail for court and back to the Washington County Jail.

Deputies transported one male inmate from the Middleport Jail to the Meigs County Jail and back to the Middleport Jail.

Deputies transported one female inmate from the Middleport Jail to the Meigs County Jail.

An inmate was picked up from Dayton Correctional and transported to the Common Pleas Court for a hearing. They were transported back the next day. Also, several other inmates were transported from local jails to their court hearings.

May 21

Deputies transported one male inmate from Belmont Correctional to the Meigs County Jail and one male inmate from the Noble County Jail to the Meigs County Jail and back to the Noble County Jail.

Deputies transported one female inmate from the Meigs County Jail to the Middleport Jail.

An inmate was picked up from Crawford County to sign bond to be released.

May 22

Deputies were dispatched to East Letart Road due to a report of trespassing. On arrival, deputies were advised that a known male and an unknown female were discovered to be living in tents on the caller’s property. Deputies then walked into the woods where the caller advised the tents were to attempt contact with the male. Deputies did find tents and many personal items, as well as a truck that had been stuck in the mud. However, deputies were unable to locate anyone at that location. The property owners were advised that if they wished to do so they could dispose of the items that are on the property and if the male came back to advise him that he is trespassing and not permitted to remain on the property. No further action.

Deputies transported one male inmate from the Middleport Jail to the Meigs County Jail.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hatfield Road to carry out a probate order. Deputies were able to transport the individual to the VA hospital in Chillicothe without incident. No further action.

Two inmates were transported to the Correction Reception Center to start their prison sentences.

One inmate was picked up from Madison Correctional for a court hearing.

May 23

Inmate was brought back from Belmont Correctional and was granted judicial release.

Sheriff Wood assisted the traveling memorial through the county.

EMS requested assistance with a combative patient.

Officers were requested to do a well check on State Route 143. Negative contact.

Inmate was transported Madison Correctional.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of the Southern High School. Parents were contacted to pick up their children.

May 24

Inmate was transported from Monroe County Jail to court.

EMS requested assistance on Hysell Run Road. Prior to officer’s arrival EMS had pronounced the subject deceased.

Officers were dispatched to Lower State Route 7 in reference to a subject being struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival the vehicle and pedestrian were not in the area. OSP handled the call.

May 25

Officers responded to a complaint of domestic violence on Noble Summit Road. Officers advised it was a verbal dispute over a civil issue no further action will be taken.

EMS requested officers on Depot Street in Rutland. Prior to officer’s arrival EMS had pronounced the subject deceased.

Sheriff Wood escorted a motorcycle run out of town.

Officers took a report of a theft on State Route 143.

May 26

Officers were dispatched to Dudding Lane in reference to drug induced mental health issues. Officers talked the female into coming out from under her house where she was escorted to the squad and transported to the ER.

Hopewell came to the office to evaluate two inmates.

Sheriff Wood escorted the Memorial Day Bike Run across the county.

Officers took a report of criminal damaging. Complainant decided not to file criminal charges.

Officers assisted the Middleport Police Department with a fight in their jail.

One inmate was transported to ABH.

May 31

Officers picked up an inmate in Crawford County.

Dispatch took several reports of high water.

Officers responded to Jeffers Road to take a theft report.

Officers responded to an intoxicated male that had crashed his bicycle behind McClures. Subject was transported to the ER by squad. Shortly after arriving at the ER the ER staff requested assistance because the male was being uncooperative

June 1

Officers responded to an alarm call at Farmers Bank on Main Street in Pomeroy. Everything was okay.

Officers responded to Reedsville to take a complaint on menacing threats.

June 2

Officers patrolled the area on Loop Road in reference to a vehicle emergency phone calling 911. Unable to locate the vehicle.

Officers assisted EMS at Brown’s Trailer Park with a disoriented patient .

Dollar General in Tuppers Plains reported an altercation between two males on their property.

Officers responded to a fight on Dusky Street in Syracuse. Upon arrival all parties had left the residence. Concluded that everything was verbal, and it was over a civil issue.