Girls State delegates meet with Auxiliary

ROCKSPRINGS — A meeting between the delegates chosen to attend Girls State in July 2019 and Auxiliary President JoAnne Newsome and other members took place on June 3 at the Legion Post for final instructions.

Newsome began by telling some of the history of Girls State and how it was originated in 1937. She reiterated many details concerning their attending Girls State and what to expect as well as what was expected of them. She told them to think about what “office” they would be interested in running for while there and make it known at the beginning of their stay, especially if it was something they would be considering doing late in their life.

The 2019 Girls State delegates are Hailey Blankenship from Eastern High School, sponsored by Farmers Bank; Hannah Faulisi from Eastern High School, sponsored by Peoples Bank; Raeven Reedy from Southern High School, sponsored by Home National Bank; Addalynn Matson from Southern High School, sponsored by the Racine American Legion.

Each delegate was given a “love offering” from the Auxiliary to help with any purchases they wished to make during their stay.

Newsome answered all questions that the girls or their parents had and at the end or the meeting she told them she knew they all were good candidates and would come home with honors and great memories of a wonderful time.

Cookies and punch were served and enjoyed by all.

Submitted by Kathryn Johnson, Auxiliary Historian.

Auxiliary members, Girls State Participants and a parent are pictured at the meeting. Pictured are (left to right) Kathryn Johnson, Addalynn Matson, Marge Fetty, Raeven Reedy, Kathy Thomas, Hannah Faulisi, Vicki Griffin, Hailey Blankenship, Lily Kloes and JoAnne Newsome. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.14-Girls-State-1.jpg Auxiliary members, Girls State Participants and a parent are pictured at the meeting. Pictured are (left to right) Kathryn Johnson, Addalynn Matson, Marge Fetty, Raeven Reedy, Kathy Thomas, Hannah Faulisi, Vicki Griffin, Hailey Blankenship, Lily Kloes and JoAnne Newsome. Girls State participants are pictured with JoAnne Newsome. Pictured are (from left) Addalynn Matson, Raeven Reedy, Newsome, Hannah Faulisi and Hailey Blankenship. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.14-Girls-State-2.jpg Girls State participants are pictured with JoAnne Newsome. Pictured are (from left) Addalynn Matson, Raeven Reedy, Newsome, Hannah Faulisi and Hailey Blankenship.