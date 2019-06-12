Gallia-Meigs CAA receive emergency funds

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency was recently chosen to receive federal funds of $17,205 in Gallia County and $14,914 in Meigs County to supplement targeted emergency programs for residents.

Beginning July 1, GMCAA, upon approval of the new grant, will begin helping clients with this fund and will continue until the end of the year or funds are exhausted.

The selection was made by the national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives made up of affiliates of national voluntary organizations and chair by the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. The board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress under Phase 35 to help expand the capacity of food, utilities and shelter in high need around the country.

The EFSP funding aims to assist poverty stricken clients, especially the elderly, who struggle daily to pay utilities and maintain homes.

A local board made of Gallia and Meigs citizens will determine how the funds awarded to the counties are to be distributed among the emergency food, utilities an shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local government or private voluntary organizations chose to receive the funds must be nonprofit, have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit, practice non-discrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, they should have a voluntary board.

Gallia and Meigs counties have distributed emergency and shelter funds previously through the Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency.

For more information on the program, contact 740-367-7341 or 740-992-6629.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-1-1-3.jpg