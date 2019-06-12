Gallia man sentenced to prison for escape

POMEROY — A Gallia County man was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday during a hearing in Meigs County Common Pleas Court after previously pleading guilty to multiple charges.

William “Earl” Mullins Jr., 34, of Gallipolis, pleaded guilty in may to charges in five separate cases for which the crimes occurred over a period of six months.

Mullins pleaded guilty to two counts of escape, each a felony of the third degree; receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree; breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree; theft, a felony of the fifth degree; two counts of theft, each a misdemeanor of the first degree; possession of drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor of the second degree; and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree.

According to previous Sentinel reports, the escape charges against Mullins were with regard to two separate incidents which occurred in Middleport.

In the first incident, while being booked at the Middleport Jail, Mullins is alleged to have escaped by fleeing the building.

In the second incident, Mullins was being taken from the jail by a sheriff’s deputy when he escaped from the garage area where he was being placed into the vehicle for transportation to another jail outside the county. He was apprehended a short time later in a house near the jail.

Mullins was sentenced to a total prison term of three years, with five years of community control to follow his prison sentence.

In addition, Mullins will be required to pay restitution to four victims in the amounts of $960, $14,000, $40, and $206.78.

Victim Advocate Theda Petrasko stated that the victims were in agreement with the plea and the sentence.

The cases against Mullins were investigated by the Middleport Police Department, Pomeroy Police Department and Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

