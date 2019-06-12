Kickin’ Summer Bash this weekend

POMEROY — The 10th annual Kickin’ Summer Bash will take place this weekend in Pomeroy.

The festival was started in 2010 to take advantage of one of Meigs County’s best assets — the river — and kicking in the summer season with activities, entertainment and more. This festival was created to give back to the community. There is no charge for any of the activities for the kids or for the music. It’s all free, thanks to sponsors. There will be vendors set up at the event on Friday and Saturday.

Activities kick-off on Friday evening with the Cruise In Car Show hosted by the New Haven Road Angels from 5-8 p.m. on the parking lot. Anything on wheels is invited to come, including motorcycles. DJ Rockin’ Reggie will provide music.

Live music will take place each evening beginning at 7 p.m. On Friday night will be Devin Henry at 7 p.m., Nick Michael & Susan Page Orchestra at 8 p.m. and local favorites Blitzkrieg from 9-11 p.m.

On Saturday evening, Brent Patterson will perform at 7 p.m., with Madeline Brookover at 8 p.m., followed by Next Level from 9-11 p.m.

Always a favorite at the event is the Tribute to the Truckers which will take place on Saturday evening from 5-7 p.m. A cash prize, as well as several other items will be part of the drawing for prizes to be given to truckers who attend and share their ride. Prizes will be presented for best of show, best paint, most odometer, most original, oldest model, farthest driven and people’s choice.

Saturday will feature several activities for the youth, beginning at 2 p.m. with the Kid’s Chalk Drawing Contest. Cash prizes will be awarded in two age groups. A treasure hunt will take place at 3 p.m. with a scavenger hunt at 4 p.m. There will also be bounce houses from 3-7 p.m. for the kids.

Characters from Wolfe Mountain Entertainment will be at the event from 5:30-7 p.m. to visit with the kids.

Also on Saturday evening will be the Lighted Boat Parade that evening. Prizes will be awarded to the best decorated boat. This year’s theme is the Bicentennial theme, to go along with our celebration of 200 years of Meigs County.

Event sponsors include Mark Porter Auto Group, Angell Accounting, Ohio Valley Bank, The Vaughan Agency, Little, Sheets & Barr Law Office, Farmers Bank, Remram Recovery, Holzer Health Services, Hoon Inc., Ted Dexter Trucking, Shain Custom Signs, Home National Bank, Wolfe Mountain Entertainment, Simmons, Musser & Warner Insurance, Forest Run Ready Mix, Texas Roadhouse of Athens and DJ Rockin’ Reggie.

For more on the event visit the Kickin’ Summer Bash Facebook page.

