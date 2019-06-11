Removing the Hive

Two men, one of whom was in his 80s, recently removed an old bee hive from a house on Front Street in Middleport. According to photographer Christina Coglietti, the men first worked with only protection over their faces, then one put on a suit before smoking out the remaining bees from the hive. It is a hobby for both men.
