Nero appointed to Racine Council

RACINE — Fred Nero was appointed to fill the vacant seat on Racine Village Council in a split vote last week.

Three individuals were interviews after submitting letters of interest for the position left vacant by the resignation of Jeff Morris. Those interviewed were Mony Wood, Ron Clark and Nero.

Council went into executive session regarding the appointment and held a vote on the appointment after returning from the closed door session. Nero received four votes, with Clark receiving one vote.

Mayor Scott Hill issued the oath of office to Nero who then took his seat at the table to participate in the business of the meeting.

There will be two council seats, as well as Village Mayor, to appear on the November General Election ballot. Candidates must file petitions by Aug. 7 with the Meigs County Board of Elections.

In other business, it was noted that the papers regarding condemnation of the former Layne property on Elm Street had been delivered to the registered owner Pamela McFall.

Village Administrator John Holman reported that the drain on Third Street by the Post Office had been repaired by Rose Excavating. It was noted that the pipe was not connected, just butted together with a gap. Also, one side of the man hole had collapsed.

Holman also requested to purchase a 14 foot trailer. He advised that if he had the trailer the new village mower could be transported and used at the cemetery, which could cut the mowing time at the cemetery by at least 3 1/2 hours. Council approved the purchase with funds to be taken from various sources as the trailer will be used in different capacities.

Council member Ashli Peterman reported that help is still needed with the organizing of events at Star Mill Park for July 4. She hopes to have entertainment and activities starting at 4 p.m. and concluding at 10 p.m. for the fireworks. She is looking for some entertainers that would be willing to donate their talent. The frog jumping contest is planed and a could food vendors have indicated they would come.

Mayor Hill reported that the Elm Street sidewalk project is moving along. They did not have enough blocks for the wall and have to wait until more are made.

The splash park is moving slowly. Mayor Hill reported that four benches have been ordered for the park and would like these to be the standard for future benches. He has had a couple inquiries about people purchasing benches in memory of family members.

Discussion was held regarding some residents living in trailers and residences that have no water or sewer service. The health department is going to be contacted.

Minutes, bills and financial statements were accepted. There was no police activity report. Mayor’s Court financials for the month of May were $60, with $30 going to the state.

The next meeting of Racine Village Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on July 1.

Information provided by Councilman Bob Beegle.