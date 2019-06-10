Volunteer information event to be held Saturday

POMEROY — The American Red Cross and the COAD-RSVP senior volunteer program will hold a Volunteer Interest meeting in Meigs County on Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at Emi’s Place Park beside the Pomeroy ball fields in Pomeroy.

Information will be available on volunteer positions including Disaster Action Team member for those who offer Red Cross help to families after house fires, floods or other disasters. Volunteers can also sign up to greet donors at the blood drives held in the Pomeroy/Middleport area every two months.

Lacee Arms, coordinator for the COAD-RSVP program, will have information on benefits of volunteering for those who are 55 and over, plus ideas on a number of great volunteer opportunities in Meigs County.

“We are very happy to be partnering with Lacee and the RSVP program,”said Red Cross volunteer recruitment lead Sandy Shirey. “We know there are lots of ways people can help others in Meigs County, and we want to work together to share those ideas and get them started.”

For information or to request a meeting at another time, email sandy.shirey2@redcross.org or call 740-593-5273.