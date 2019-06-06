The art of reading

REEDSVILLE — Prior to the end of the 2018-19 school year, students in grades 4-6 at Eastern Local took part in the annual Reading Fair.

Similar to a science fair, other the math fair which the school hosts earlier in the year, the students read their books and make a presentation (on tri-fold board) about the book they selected.

Students were from Mrs. Christi Lisle’s 4th grade, Mrs. Bobbi Harbour’s 5th grade, Mrs. Dezere Martin’s 6th grade, and Ms. Jessica Anderson’s language arts classes took part in the event.

Beginning in January, each student chose a fictional novel to read, analyze, and present. The project was a culmination of what students had learned throughout the school year and included story elements such as setting, theme, conflict, resolution, and plot as well as a summary of the story. Final projects were judged based on a combination of the presence of each grade level’s required story elements and individual interviews.

Students received gold, silver or bronze medals for their projects, based on the scores from interviews and the presence of the required elements for the project.

Fourth grade — Gold: Haidyn Elliot, Wesley Honaker, Clayton Moore, Molly Epling, Koltin Smith, Kendra Allen, Carson VanMeter, Mackenzie Robertson, Kaylyn Hill, Emile Smith; Silver: Sidney Honaker, Skylar Bable, Braxton Keebler, Susie Buffington, Mackayla Nelson, Sydney Stout, Brooklyn Barkey, Sydney Mora; Bronze: Sophia Wickersham, Simon Spires, Ashlyn Thomas, Thomas King, Lily Driggs, Brooklyn Huffman, Mason Casto, Harlei Balser, Shiloh Brewer, and Dawson King.

Fifth grade — Gold: Haven Calhoun, Cole Bowie, Cheyenne White, Olivia Householder, Rex Suttle, and Sarah Rivera; Silver: Colton Lloyd, Derrick Barnes, Allison Rivera, Tyler Miller, Marshall Ringer, Hayden Wilcoxen, and Mattee Bolden; Bronze: Joyce James, Lane Atha, and Caleb Abner.

Sixth grade — Gold: Cooper Barnett, Sidney Dillon, Rylan Weeks, Kayla Sellers, Owen Davis, Alex Collins, Alivia Ord, Ethan Love, Danielle Epple, Gavan Smith, Addison Well, Joseph Putnam, Brady Rockhold, and Gunner Gaddis; Silver: Connor Nolan and Tyler Hill, Michael Valentine; Bronze: Nataley Lantz, Trenton Woolard, and Katie Ryan.

Information provide Patrece Beegle of Eastern Local.

Eastern Local students created tri-fold boards as part of their Reading Fair projects. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.7-Eastern-Reading-1.jpg Eastern Local students created tri-fold boards as part of their Reading Fair projects. Courtesy photo Reading Fair projects were set up in the gymnasium for interviews and judging. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.7-Eastern-Reading-2.jpg Reading Fair projects were set up in the gymnasium for interviews and judging. Courtesy photo Students selected a variety of books to complete their projects. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.7-Eastern-Reading-4.jpg Students selected a variety of books to complete their projects. Courtesy photo The display of Reading Fair projects was set up in the gymnasium for judging and viewing by other students. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.7-Eastern-Reading-5.jpg The display of Reading Fair projects was set up in the gymnasium for judging and viewing by other students. Courtesy photo

