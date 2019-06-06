For the Record

Meigs County Probate Court
POMEROY — Marriage licenses were recently issued in Meigs County Probate Court to the following couples:
Aaron Michael Baker and Stephanie Ann McCauley, both of Ravenswood, W.Va.;
Chad Eric Griffith and Olivia Ann Tomlan Pokas, both of Long Bottom;
Keith Harter of Syracuse and Erma Ann Strait Notter of Columbus;
Christian Jackson Lemley of Rutland and Shawna Rebecca Murphy of Reedsville;
Tre Michael Wallace and Whittney Dawn Taylor, both of Pomeroy;
Matthew Hayes Wilson and Aleaha Kaytlynn Brace, both of Racine;
David Alan Doerfer Jr. and Sylvia Marie Dowell, both of Pomeroy;
Derek Daniel Jordan of Albany and Dawn Marie Burden of Rutland;
Nathan Michael Dillon and Amanda Jo Parker, both of Pomeroy;
Dustin Shane Johnson and Erin Rae Perkins, both of Long Bottom;
Walter Aaron Woolard of Pomeroy and Stacey Joann Ervin of Racine;
Michael Jordan Hupp and Alexis Taylor Schwab, both of Pomeroy;
Michael W. Higginbotham and Margaret Mae Hall, both of Racine.
Meigs County Common Pleas Court
POMEROY — The following actions were recently filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court:
An action of divorce was filed by Chad Schuler against Brittany Schuler;
An action of dissolution was filed by Megan Bowling and Brandon Bowling;
An action of divorce was filed by Chelsea Cali Hindenach against Michael John Shook;
An action of divorce was filed by William Todd Kennedy against Carolyn Kennedy;
An action of dissolution was filed by Kimmy Lane Pierce and Barbara Jean Pierce;
An action of divorce was filed by Dominick C. Butcher against Haley C. Butcher;
An action of divorce was filed by Joseph C. Hall Jr. against Melanie D. Hall;
A civil action was filed by Ohio Valley Bank against Cassandra J. Braley;
An action of foreclosure was filed by Quicken Loans Inc. against Sharon Kousaleos.