For the Record

Meigs County Probate Court

POMEROY — Marriage licenses were recently issued in Meigs County Probate Court to the following couples:

Aaron Michael Baker and Stephanie Ann McCauley, both of Ravenswood, W.Va.;

Chad Eric Griffith and Olivia Ann Tomlan Pokas, both of Long Bottom;

Keith Harter of Syracuse and Erma Ann Strait Notter of Columbus;

Christian Jackson Lemley of Rutland and Shawna Rebecca Murphy of Reedsville;

Tre Michael Wallace and Whittney Dawn Taylor, both of Pomeroy;

Matthew Hayes Wilson and Aleaha Kaytlynn Brace, both of Racine;

David Alan Doerfer Jr. and Sylvia Marie Dowell, both of Pomeroy;

Derek Daniel Jordan of Albany and Dawn Marie Burden of Rutland;

Nathan Michael Dillon and Amanda Jo Parker, both of Pomeroy;

Dustin Shane Johnson and Erin Rae Perkins, both of Long Bottom;

Walter Aaron Woolard of Pomeroy and Stacey Joann Ervin of Racine;

Michael Jordan Hupp and Alexis Taylor Schwab, both of Pomeroy;

Michael W. Higginbotham and Margaret Mae Hall, both of Racine.

Meigs County Common Pleas Court

POMEROY — The following actions were recently filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court:

An action of divorce was filed by Chad Schuler against Brittany Schuler;

An action of dissolution was filed by Megan Bowling and Brandon Bowling;

An action of divorce was filed by Chelsea Cali Hindenach against Michael John Shook;

An action of divorce was filed by William Todd Kennedy against Carolyn Kennedy;

An action of dissolution was filed by Kimmy Lane Pierce and Barbara Jean Pierce;

An action of divorce was filed by Dominick C. Butcher against Haley C. Butcher;

An action of divorce was filed by Joseph C. Hall Jr. against Melanie D. Hall;

A civil action was filed by Ohio Valley Bank against Cassandra J. Braley;

An action of foreclosure was filed by Quicken Loans Inc. against Sharon Kousaleos.