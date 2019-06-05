Throwback Thursday: Peacock Coal Company

This photo from the Collection of Bob Graham shows Peacock Coal Company loading coal onto horse-drawn carts around 1910. According to the information on the back of the photo, pictured are Bill Wickham and Owen Duffy, both of Pomeroy. Duffy, in notes, worked for Peacock Coal for 32 years and retired when the company went to the use of trucks. Pictures like this one from Graham’s collection can be found at the Meigs County Historical Society and Museum, as well as through the Meigs County District Public Library website.

