Meigs Board approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during its recent meeting.

In personnel matters, the board approved the hiring of Hayley Aanestad as a fifth grade teacher at Meigs Intermediate School.

Lindsay Patterson was hired as a fifth grade teacher at Meigs Intermediate School.

Mattie Lanham was hired as a third grade teacher at Meigs Intermediate School.

David Tucker was rehired on a one-year contract as a bus driver.

Briana Willis was hired as a four-hour cook at Meigs Elementary School.

Extended days for the 2019-20 school year were approved as follows: Librarians Kimberly Wolfe, Shelia Bevan, Kimberly Barrett and BettyAnn Wolfe, five days; Guidance Counselors Abby Harris, Denise Arnold and Stacie Roach, 40 days; Vocational Agriculture Instructors Jennifer Dunn, 20 days, and Hannah Thompson, 15 days; District Technology Teacher Mary Arnold, 10 days.

Matt Simpson was hired on a supplemental contract as district web master.

Michael Barnett was hired on a supplemental contract as district test coordinator.

Heath Hudson was hired as the head girls varsity basketball coach for the 2019-20 season.

Jeremy Hill was hired as the head boys varsity basketball coach for the 2019-20 season.

Boys basketball assistant coaches were approved as follows: Cass Cleland, assistant boys varsity basketball coach; Trevor Harrison, eighth grade boys basketball coach; Tim Lewis, seventh grade boys basketball coach; Larry Hunt, volunteer freshman boys basketball coach; Kevin Duningan, volunteer boys varsity basketball coach.

Dave Barr and Joseph Scowden were hired as assistant varsity football coaches.

Katie Steedman and Janel Kennedy were hired on supplemental contracts as co-quiz team advisors.

In other business, the board,

Approved maternity leave for Meigs Primary Teacher Samantha Barr;

Approved Mat Mullen Construction to replace the existing concrete sidewalk at Meigs High School in the amount of $27,700;

Approved Pat Mullen Construction to replace the existing concrete drive ramp at Meigs High School in the amount of $38,295;

Approved the minutes of the May 8 meeting;

Approved the five-year forecast as presented by Treasurer Roy Johnson;

Approved reentering into a participation agreement with the Jefferson County Educational Service Center for Virtual Learning Academy.

The next Meigs Local Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on June 12 at the central office.