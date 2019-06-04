Eastern Board approves contracts

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved several contracts during its recent meeting.

Contracts were approved as follows: Tyler Brothers, two year teaching contract; Ameila Davis, two year teaching contract; Melissa Roush, one year improvement teaching contract; Jody Wamsley, two year teaching contract; Jessica Anderson, two year teaching contract; Dezere Martin, two year teaching; Charles Robinson, two year teaching contract; Renee Whitley, two year teaching contract; Sara Will, three year teaching contract; Cynthia Lambert, two year non-teaching contract; Lori Mugrage, two year non-teaching contract; Dawn Allen, two year non-teaching contract; William Johnson, two year non-teaching contract; Richard Spencer, two year non-teaching contract; Lawrence B. Collins, three year administrative contract; Steve Scarberry, three year administrative contract; Kenny Tolliver, two year non-teaching contract; Ryland Michael, two year non-teaching contract.

The board approved Todd Bean for a one year teaching contract, pending proper certification.

The board approved the non-renewal of a non-teaching contract of Cheryl Lyons.

The board accepted a letter of resignation from Joshua Mummey, High School Math Teacher, as of the end of the school year 2018-19.

The board approved the non-renewal of all supplemental contracts for the 2018-19 school year effective at the end of the school year.

Supplemental Contracts for the 2019-20 school year were approved as follows, pending proper certification: Katherine Ihling, Color Guard Coach; Pat Newland, Head Football Coach; Sam Thompson, Assistant Football Coach; Chris Buchannan, Assistant Football Coach; Tyler Brothers, Assistant Football Coach; Jason Smith, Volunteer Assistant Football Coach.

In other business, the board,

Approved the following applicants as 2019 Summer School Intervention Tutors for Grades 4-8: Carly Hayes, Bobbi Harbour, Bill Salyer, Dezere Martin, Jessica Anderson, Patrece Beegle, Debbie Barber.

Approved the following for ESY tutor services: Patrece Beegle and Jessica Anderson

Approved the final five-year forecast and notes for fiscal year 2019 as submitted by the treasurer for submission to Ohio Department of Education.

Approved the amendment to the permanent appropriation resolution and certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

Approved the board entering into executive session.

Approved the minutes of the April regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of April as submitted.

Approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Eastern Local Meigs and Live Healthy Appalachia for the second-grade nutrition education program 2019-20 year.

Approve a contract between Eastern Local School District and Ohio University for Athletic Training services for the 2019-20 school year.

Approved the discussion/second reading to be held/provided on the Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted bylaws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

The next meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 27, in the elementary library conference room.