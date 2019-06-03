One killed in Monday morning crash

RACINE — A one vehicle crash near Racine on Monday morning resulted in one fatality and two injuries.

According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State High Way Patrol, Chandra R. Moon, 37, of Rutland died as a result of the crash.

Moon was reportedly driving westbound on County Road 124, Tornado Road, when the Toyota Camry she was driving went off the left side of the roadway striking a bridge abutment. Moon was not wearing a safety belt according to the release from highway patrol.

Passengers Marty R. Tolliver, 30, of Woodsfiled, Ohio, (right front passenger) and Brittany D. Tolliver, 33, of Long Bottom (right rear passenger) were both taken from the scene by Meigs County EMS with incapacitating injuries. They were both taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Marty Tolliver was not wearing a safety belt, according to the release. It is unknown if Brittany Tolliver was wearing a safety belt.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Tornado Road at Township Road 105, Hog Hollow Road, which is located just past Apple Grove Dorcas Road.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.