NAMI Ohio names Rep. Edwards Legislator of the Year

COLUMBUS — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Ohio recently named Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) Legislator of the Year at their Advocacy Day event at the Ohio Statehouse where they hosted more than 300 families and people impacted by mental illness.

Terry Russell, Executive Director of NAMI Ohio stated, “Rep. Jay Edwards has been a hero to those citizens of Ohio who live everyday with mental illness”.

Three of NAMI Ohio’s Board of Directors from Athens, Ohio, presented Rep Edwards with the Award.

Ann Walker, immediate past president of NAMI Ohio stated: “Rep Edwards has been incredibly helpful with local and state efforts to improve mental health care in his district and across Ohio. He has been exceptionally supportive of efforts in Athens to create a Mental Health Rehabilitation Facility where people leaving the psychiatric hospital can stay for up to 90 days to become more stable in their recovery. He was instrumental in passing provisions in the Ohio State Biennial Budget that would provide new funding and better policies to enhance programs for people with mental illness. We are proud of the efforts of this young and talented legislator to help families and people with mental illness”.

At the event, Rep. Edwards discussed his desire to improve Ohio’s mental health system so that everyone affected by mental illness is able to access the care they need without facing the stigma that is often associated with these brain diseases.

“When people have opportunity, they have hope. And when people have hope, they can overcome obstacles and reach their potential. It makes us stronger as a community and as a country. And it’s the right thing to do. When we all work together, we can absolutely make a difference.”

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Ohio represents families and people impacted by serious mental illness. By providing Advocacy, Support and Education, NAMI Ohio helps to develop and implement policies, legislation and programs to enhance the lives of families and people with serious mental illness.

Information provided by NAMI Ohio.

State Representative Jay Edwards was recently recognized as NAMI Ohio’s Legislator of the Year. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.2-Edwards-Award.jpeg State Representative Jay Edwards was recently recognized as NAMI Ohio’s Legislator of the Year. Courtesy photo