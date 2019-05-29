Throwback Thursday: Antiquity School

This photo from the Collection of Bob Graham shows a class of students at Antiquity School. According to the names attached to the photos, pictured are (bottom row left to right) Teacher Cora Balser, Eve Sayre, Betty Buck, Irene Ward, Betty Roberts, Mary Shain, Adria Diddle; (second row) Mary Donovan, Faye Donovan, Alberta Sayre, Dixie Stobart, Elmer Ribel, Dean Sayre, Bill Arnott, Darrell Sayre, Gene Gill; (third row) Darlene Stobart, Bernard Diddle, Clint Donovan, Alfred Stitts, Ted Parsons, Arthur Stitts, Mary Arnott; (in doorway) Mildred Varian holding Evelyn Roush .

