Remembering Meigs County’s fallen soldiers

Memorial Day has come to be the unofficial start to summer. In Meigs County, bikers from all over our region gather on Main Street in Pomeroy to begin their annual run. Cookouts can be seen as you pass by many houses in the area, and the American Legions and VFWs of the county hold their annual Memorial Day ceremonies. As a kid in the band at Southern High School, one of my favorite things was what we called our “Memorial Day Tour.”

We began our day at the Racine American Legion Post 602 ceremony, and then headed to Pomeroy for their ceremony. I will never forget the late Gladys Cumings always reciting Flanders Field. Once I was at the age to be able to understand the poem and what it was about, I took it upon myself to memorize it. Today, as a history teacher, it is part of my curriculum when I teach World War I that my students memorize Flanders Field. We would then finish the day in Chester Cemetery for their annual service where the DAR would place flowers on the graves of veterans.

Some more notable Memorial Days I can remember are going to Washington D.C. to watch the Meigs Band in the annual Memorial Day parade, and laying a rose on a headstone in Arlington National Cemetery. I also recall heading to various Meigs County cemeteries with Gary Coleman to play TAPS for some of Meigs County’s fallen. Whatever a person does on Memorial Day, they should at some point pause to remember those in our armed forces who have given their life for our freedoms. Today, we pay respect to those of Meigs County who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The following list of Civil War dead was compiled by the wife of Samuel W. Pomeroy and submitted to The Meigs County Telegraph in November of 1870, she served at the secretary of the Soldiers’ Monument Association which erected the Civil War monument on the courthouse lawn.

ARCHER, James O., 7th battery; died

ALEXANDER, Henry, Co. K, 18th reg.; died

ALEXANDER, Jacob, do. do.

ALLEN, Milton, Co. H, 36th reg.; killed

ALLKIRE, J.C., do. do. ; killed

AUSTIN, Phacelius J., 7th battery; Vicksburg

ATKINSON, Joseph, Co. I, 18th reg.; Shiloh

ALESHIRE, Thomas J., 53rd reg.

ALESHIRE, George W., unknown; died

ACKLEY, Price P., Co. D, 18th reg.; died

BOSWORTH, Milton, Co. K, 18th reg.; killed at Stone River

BURKE, Michael, Co. I, 33rd reg.; Perryville

BLACKWOOD, Isaac, Co. I, 92nd reg.; Andersonville

BUSH, Wm. Lt., Co. B, 116th reg.; killed

BUCK, Lewis, Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed

BUCK, Eli, do. do. ; died

BAILEY, Theophilus, 2nd heavy artillery; died

BAILEY, Wm., 1st Va. Cav.; killed

BYER, Wm., Co. H, 36th reg.; died

BELL, James, ———- ———-

BELL, Wm., Corp., Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg

BANKS, Wm., do. do. ; died

BRETZLER, Charles, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; Andersonville

BLUMENTHAL, Fritz, do. do. ; Port Republic

BAKER, Jacob, Co. E, 9th Va. reg.; died

BAKER, G.W., do. do. ; Cloyd Mountain

BLACK, Harvey L., 1st Lieut., Co. H, 53rd reg.; died

BUTTS, Jacob, Co. G, 116th reg.; died

BECKLEY, William, Co. B, 92nd reg.; died

BOLTON, F.M., Sergt, do. do. ; Danville

BURLEY, Wm., Co. B, 92nd reg.; died in hospital

BURLEY, Geo., do. do.

BAILEY, Erasmus, Corp., Co. A, 9th Va.; died

BLACK, John T., Co. B, 92nd reg.; killed

BARNES, J.W.F., Co. E, 75th reg.; Bull Run

BAKER, Alexander, Co. C, 30th reg.; killed

BOWERS, Elza A., Co. G, 116th reg.; died

BULLOCK, James, do. do.

BRADFIELD, John 2nd, Co. H, 36th reg.; died

BRATTON, John, Co. E, 75th reg.; died

BOYD, James, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died

BROWN, Harvey, Co. I, 53rd reg.; killed

BUCKLEY, Thomas, Co. I, 33rd reg.

BOSWORTH, Milton K., Co. I, 53rd reg.; died

BLACKBURN, Joseph, Co. E, 4th Va. reg,: Charleston

BRIDGEMAN, Austin, Co. F, 63rd reg.; Perished on steamer Sultana

BRIDGEMAN, Emory J., Lieut., Adj’t of the 13th Va. reg.; killed in

battle

BARTLETT, Gamaliel, Co. I, 4th Va. reg.; died

BRADFIELD, Jefferson, Co. H, 36th reg.; Berryville

BABEL, Isaac, Co. D, 194th reg.; died

BLACK, Hiram, 174th reg.; died

BOYCE, Wm., M., Corp., Co. F, 60th reg., Pittsburg Landing

BATES, Abraham, Co. D, 1st Michigan

BABCOCK, Nathan R., Co. D, 18th reg.; died

BIRAM, Jacob, 63rd reg., New Madrid

BROWNING, E.H., Co. H, 193rd reg.; reg.

BRADSHAW, Wm., 75th reg.; South Mountain

BUTCHER, George, 4th Va.; Vicksburg

BLAZER, Mordecai, Sergt., Co. D, 18th reg.; killed

BAIN, Alex., 53rd reg.; died

BLACKLIDGE, Clarkson, 8th Wisconsin; Iuka

BLAZER, William, Corp., Co. D, 18th reg.; died

BOSWORTH, Horace W., Corp., Co. D, 18th reg.; died at Augusta Ga.

BREWER, Ashford T., Corp., Co. D, 18th reg.; died

BROWN, Isem; died

BAILEY, Joseph N., Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed

BROOKS, Joseph, Co. E, 4th Virginia reg.

BISHOP, George, Co. F, 9th Va. reg.; killed

BERRY, James F., Co. C, 53rd reg,: died at Evansville, Ind.

BURRIS, David, Co. C, 9th Va. reg.; Cloyd’s Mt.

BOWERS, Sylvester, Co. C, 9th Va. reg.; Gauley Bridge

BRINKER, Marion, Co. K, 4th Va. reg.; Petersburg

BRADSHAW, Wm., Co. C, 36th reg.; died

BARTLEY, Joseph, Co. H, 75th reg.; died in prison

BLACKWOOD, Jasper; died

BYRNE, William

CROSS, Lewis C., Co.C., 4th Ind. Battery; died

CLELAND, George, Co. C, 63rd reg.

CARSON, Theodore, Lt., 7th battery; died

CLARK, Charles E.

CLARK, Oscar, Co. D, 18th reg.; killed at Stone River

CONELY, Patrick, Co. C, 4th Va. reg.; died

CAMP, Archaleous S., Co. D, 18th reg.; killed

CLARK, Wm. Henry, ———- ———-; died

CROSBIE, Wm. B., Co. D, 118th reg.; killed

COLEMAN, John, Co. B, 116th reg.; killed

CADY, John C., 9th Ills. Reg.; killed

CADY, John, 7th battery

COOK, Britton J., Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg

CHRISTY, Joseph F., Co. G, 116th reg.; died

CORT, John, 4th Va. reg.; died

COULTER, Warren, Co. K, 9th Ohio cav.; died

CORBIN, Wm. C., 7th battery; died at Vicksburg

COOK, A.J., Co. B, 92nd reg.; Died at Martins-

COY, John, do. do. ; died

COY, Austin, Co. E, 188th reg.; died

CHALFAN, Joseph, Co. E, 188th reg.; died

CHASE, Sumner,, Co. A, 2nd Va. cav.; killed at Wytheville

CROWELL, Austin, Co. I, 53rd reg.; died

CARR, H. Harrison, do. do. ; died

CHASE, Harrison, Co. M, 4th Va. cav.; died

CORCORAN, Henry, Co. C, 63rd reg.; Iuka

CUMMINGS, Albert, Co. A, 9th Va.; Winchester

COOPER, John M., Co. B, 116th reg.; died

COBB, James, Co. G, 9th Va. reg.; Halstown

CUMSTOCK, Josephus, Co. G, 116th reg.; died

CAMPBELL, Samuel, 33rd; died

CAMERON, Henry H., Co. C, 194th reg.; died

CHANEY, John, Co. E, 75th reg.; Chancellorsville

CONANT, Ellis, 1st Lieut., 7th battery; died

COURTNEY, Adolphus, Co. C., 5th U.S. cav.;

CHRISTMAN, ———-, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg

COLEMAN, Henry, Co. D, 75th reg.; died

COLEMAN, John R., Co. E, 75th reg.; died

CHANEY, John, Co. I, 186th reg.; died

CHEESEMAN, Aleman, Co. C, 9th Virginia reg.; died of wounds

COMPSON, Thomas, Co. C, 9th Virginia reg.; Sandy Hook, Maryland

COMPSON, Daniel, Co. C, 9th Va. reg.; Cloyd’s Mt.

CIRCLE, John, Co. E, 9th Virginia reg.; died

CIRCLE, Madison G., Co. K, 18th reg.; died

CIRCLE, Joseph C., Co. K, 3rd Virginia cav.; Winchester

CALVERT, John P., Serg., Co. H, 77th reg.

CARSEY, Juina, Co. K, 73rd reg.; Cross Keys

DOUGHERTY, Levi, Co. F, 174th reg.; died

DOUGHERTY, Ferree, do. do.

DURNBURGUR, George, Co. C, 9th Va. reg.; Andersonville

DONAHUE, Salathiel, Co. C, 9th Va. reg.; Cloyd’s Mountain

DAVIS, John C., 53rd reg.; died

DEAN, eth*, Co. I, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg *this appears to be a typo in the newspaper

DAVIS, Jacob, Co. —, do. do.

DOUGLAS, Darius, Co. C, 36th reg.; died

DIKE, Henry, Co. I, 33rd reg.; died

DUDLEY, Frank, Co. E, 75th reg.; died

DODSON, Henry, Co. I, 33rd reg.; killed at Perryville

DUNBAR, Theo., Co. —, 2nd Va. Cav.; Petersburg

DYE, Thomas, 63rd reg.

DAY, Charles, 60th reg.; Richmond

DORL, Henry M., Co. C, 63rd reg.; died

DAVIS, Charles, Co. B, 116th reg.; died

DOUGLAS, Martin V., Co. F, 9th Virginia reg.; died of wounds

DONNARD, Presley, 36th reg.; died

DOTSON, George W.., Co. H, 75th reg.; Belle Isle

DICKERSON, William; Vicksburg

ELIOTT, Morton, Co. H, 73rd reg.; died

ELIOTT, John, Co. C, 4th battery

EDMONSON, Chas., Co. I, 53rd reg.; died

EDMONSON, Winfield, 36th reg.

EDMONSON, Theodore, Co. C, 36th reg.; South Mountain

EARLY, James, Co. C, 5th U.S. cav.; Petersburg

EVANS, Oliver

EASTMAN, Samuel; died

ERVIN, Lewis, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died

EVANS, James

FOGG, Stephen G., Miss. Marine; died

FARMER, Wm., Co. H, 53rd reg.; died at Memphis

FITCH, Joseph, Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed

FARLEY, Joshua, Co. G, 116th reg.; Stony Ford

FINLAN, James, Co. K, 18th reg., Andersonville

FRACH, John, 7th Ohio Battery

FOX, Chas., Co. H, 53rd reg.; killed

FRISBY, John, ———- ———-

FIGLEY, Joseph D., Co. E, 3rd reg.; killed

FINDLING, Philip, Co. C, 63rd reg.; Atlanta

FINDLING, Valentine, Co. C, 33rd reg.; died

FINDLING, Jacob, ———-; Vicksburg

FUGATE, Marion, Co. K, 7th cav.; killed

FORBES, Arthur, Co. B, 4th Va. reg.; died

FOSTER, Azariah, Co. ? , 63rd reg.

FOGG, Clarkson, Co. E, 4th Va. reg.;Vicksburg

FULLERTON, Joseph, Co. K, 18th reg.; Andersonville

FOREMAN, J.W., Co. H, 36th reg.; died

FRAZER, Jasper, Co. H, 75th reg.; died

GILMORE, Horace, Co. H, 36th reg.; died

GRIMES, John C., 36th reg.; killed

GILES, William H., 2nd Virginia; died

GROW, Samuel, 4th Va. reg.; died

GABRIEL, Abram, Co. B, 4th Va. reg.

GILBRATH, Thomas, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died

GRUNER, Bart, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; Warrenton

GOODWIN, Samuel, Co. D,, 9th Va. reg.; died

GOSLIN, Charles William, 75th reg.; died

GODDARD, William J., Co. D, 4th Va. reg.; died

GOFF, Sylvester, do. do. ; killed

GORBY, William H., Co. C, 194th reg.; died

GORBY, William, Co. I, 53rd reg.; died

GREEN, John P., Co. I, 33rd reg.; died

GAMBLE, Samuel, do. do.

GUTHRIE, G.S., Surgeon; died at Huntsville, Ala.

GREEN, Abbot, Co. K, 18th reg.; died

GILLAND, Jacob, Co. D, 18th reg.; died

GARRET, Addison, Co. B, 9th U.S. Heavy Artillery

GILLILLAND, John W., Co. I, 33rd reg.; Lookout Mountain

GISSLINE, Co. E, 75th reg.; died

HARLEY, Joshua

HOLLMAN, Samuel, Co. F, 60th reg.; died

HARPER, Dustin, Co. K, 7th cavalry; Andersonville

HICKS, Wesley, Co. C, 63rd reg.; Iuka

HOWARD, J.H., Co. G, 4th Va. reg.; died

HYSELL, Leeman, Co. A, 9th Va.; died

HYSELL, James M., Co. C, 9th Va.; died

HAYWARD, Charles, Co. D, 18th; died

HOTCHKISS, William, Co. I, 33rd reg.; died

HOLT, Merrill, 1st Sergt., Co. H, 36th reg.; killed at Berryville

HIGLEY, Sardine, 7th Ohio Battery; died

HIGLEY, Joel P., Capt., Co. K, 7th Ohio cav.; killed

HARKINS, David S., Co. I, 53rd reg.; Andersonville

HYSELL, Owen, 7th battery; died at Vicksburg

HENNESSEY, Thomas, Co. I, 33rd reg.; killed

HEATON, Ethel, Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed

HOWELL, Samuel L., Co. B, 92nd reg.; Chickamauga

HARTINGER, Wesley, do. do. ; Mission Ridge

HULL, Samuel, 187th reg.; died

HYSELL, Bartlett, Co. D, 18th reg.

HYSELL, Acquila, 7th battery; died

HYSELL, Richard, 75th reg.; killed

HYSELL, Boswell, 7th battery; Baton Rouge

HYSELL, Martin, Co. G, 116th reg.; Petersburg

HYSELL, John H., Co. H, 75th reg.; died

HANLON, Thomas, Co. H, 36th reg.

HAYMAN, Jeremiah, Co. F, 9th Va. reg.; Summerville

HUMPHREY, F.E., 1st Sergt., Co. B, 116th reg.; Petersburg

HOLMES, Arnold, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg

HYSELL, Gabriel, Co. F, 60th reg.

HINKLEY, Abner, Co. I, 33rd reg.; died

HEWITT, Carpenter, Co. A., 2nd Va. cav.

HOYT, Royal, Co. B, 116th reg.; Andersonville

HARTLEY, James, do. do. ; died

HOWELL, W.H., 36th reg.; killed

HANING, Eli, Co. H, 35th reg.; died

HUDSON, T.C., Co. D, 18th reg.; died

HUDSON, Coulborn C., do. do.

HUDSON, Wm. P., Co. F, 60th reg.; Wilderness

HUDSON, Austin, do. do. ; Petersburg

HILLERMAN, Madison R., Co. G, 4th reg.; died

HOLTER, Wm., Co. F, 60th reg.; Wilderness

HARPER, Allen, Co. I, 53rd reg.; died

HOWELL, Harrison, Co. H, 36th reg.; Summerville

HUGGINS, David, Co. H, 75th reg.; died

HARRISON, James M., Co. C, 93rd reg.; Corinth

HALLIDAY, John M., Co. I, 53rd reg.; died

HOLT, Arthur A., Sergt., Co. D, 53rd reg.; died

HOYT, Royal C., Co. K, 7th cav.; Andersonville

HART, Benjamin

HEWAL, Henry, Co. C, 5th U.S. cav.; New Market

HETZER, O.S., Co. B, 116th reg.; killed at Winchester

HAYDEN, William H., Co. K, 9th Virginia reg.; died at Winchester

HOGAN, James, do. do. ; killed at Winchester

HAYNES, John, Co. E, 9th Va. reg.; Cloyd’s Mt.

HAMILTON, Benjamin, Co. C, 9th Virginia; died of wounds

HYSELL, Addison, 7th battery

HARRISON, Martin, Co. C, 63rd reg.; Corinth

IRWIN, Frank, Co. H, 36th reg.; died

IHLE, Simeon, Co. F, 60th reg.; Spottsylvania

JONES, Absalom, Co. B, 4th Va. reg.; died

JOHNSON, Lewis, Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg

JOHNSON, Harvey S., Co. H, 36th reg.; Mission Ridge

JENKINS, G.W., Lieutenant, Co. C, 9th Virginia, died of wounds

JAY, David, Co. K, 18th reg.; died

JENNINGS, Samuel P., Co. K, 39th reg.; Atlanta

KARR, Joseph, Co. F, 63rd reg.; killed

KIRKENDALL, Samuel, Co. H, 36th reg.; died

KEYSE, Elias, Co. G, 63rd reg.; Corinth

KEEBAUGH, Isaac, Co. D, 18th reg.; died at Elizabethtown, Kentucky

KENT, Alfred, 56th reg.; died

KENT, Emmanuel, do. do.

KINNERMAN, James H., 116th reg.

KERNS, Joseph, Co. I, 33rd reg.; Resaca

KARR, Otho W., Lieut., Co. H, 9th Va. reg.; Halltown

KINKADE, Robert, Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; died

KEYES, Edwin, Captain, Co. B, 116th reg.; died

KALE, John B., Co. B, 16th U.S.; died

KING, Thomas, Co. A, 2nd Va. cav.; died

KINKADE, John, 18th reg.; Nashville

KEEPERS, Allen, Co. I, 53rd reg.; died

LAWRENCE, Charles, Co. E, 9th Va.; Andersonville

LONIS, John, Co. D, 18th reg.; Prison

LEE, Henry H., Co. B, 92nd reg.; prisoner

LYON, Joseph M., Co. B, 92nd reg.; died

LEE, James, Co. H, 73rd reg.; killed

LEE, William J., Co. I, 33rd reg.; Perryville

LENZ, John, Co. H, 5th Va. reg.; Cross Keys

LEYSHON, Wm., Co. I, 2nd Va. cav.; Andersonville

LOBDELL, William; died

LEDLIE, William Allen, Co. B, 90th reg.; died

LITTLE, Levi, Capt., Co. K, 7th cav.; killed

LIPPERT, William, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; Berryville

LYMAN, Irvin J., Co. I, 33rd reg.; perished on steamer Sultana

LONG, Thos., Co. D, 18th reg.; killed at Stone River

LYON, Charles, Co. H, 53rd reg.; killed

LASLEY, Arius A., Co. D, 18 reg.; killed

LYONS, Isaac, 7th battery; died

LINCH, John, Co. H, 53rd reg.; died

LOGWOOD, Lewis, Co. B, 9th U.S. Heavy Artillery

LEWIS, Birchfield, Co. F, 174th reg.; died

LEE, Willis, Co. E, 75th reg.; Gettysburg

LONG, Wm., 7th battery; died

McKNIGHT, William, Lieut., Co. K., 7th cavalry; Cynthians

McCORMICK, Wesley, Co. A, 2nd cav.; killed

McGRAW, John, Co. H, 5th Va. reg.; Cross Keys

MOORE, David A., Co. G, 116th reg.; Andersonville

METCALF, Ben F., Capt., Co. H, 13th cav.; killed

MURRAY, Melvin, Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; drowned

MOORE, Hiram, 7th battery; died

MILLER, Phillip, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; Kelly’s Ford

MARION, Edward, Co. D, 98th reg.; died

McMASTER, Thomas, Co. A, 2nd Va. cav.; killed

McMORRIS, James C.; Cedar Creek

MOORE, Alonso, Co. E, 174th reg.; killed

McKAIN, Wm., Captain, Co. I, 33rd reg.; Resaca

McDOLE, H., Co. C, 63rd reg.

MILLER, William A., Co. K, 187th reg.

MORRISON, Hugh, Co. B, 92nd reg.; killed

MORRISON, John, 4th cavalry; died

MORRISON, James, Co. H, 36th reg.; killed

MORRISON, George, do. do.

MASON, William W., Lieut., 63rd reg.

McELPHETIC, James, Co. H, 36th reg.

MARTIN, Jasper, Co. C, 63rd reg.; Florence

McGRAW, F.M., Co. E, 9th Va. reg.; Cloyd’s Mountain

McKENZIE, James T., 1st Sergt., Co. G, 116th reg.; died

McCAIN, Frank, 7th battery

MEANOR, Isaac, Co. K, 7th cavalry

MORRIS, William, Jr.

McCULLOUGH, Joseph, Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed

MORRIS, Francis W., Sergeant, Co. I, 33rd reg.; Perryville

McELROY, John M., Co. B, 92nd reg.; Danville

MOLDER, Henry, 36th reg.; killed

MEDCALF, Reuben; died

McMILLEN, Joseph, Co. H, 76th reg.; died

MOORE, William, Co. K, 18th reg.; Stone River

MORRIS, James, Co. E, 9th Va.; Cedar Creek

MELVIN, Weaver, Co. C, 1st Va. cav.; Andersonville

NICHOLAS, Thomas

NORMAN, Henry, 7th cav.; died

NEASE, George W., Co. E, 4th Va.; Winchester

NELSON, Isaac, Co. K, 7th cav.; Belle Isle

NELSON, Silas, do. do.

NEFF, Jackson, Co. H, 53rd reg.; died

NOLTON, David, Co. E, 75th reg.; Bull Run

NEIL, James C., Color Sergt., Co. C, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg

NEIGHBORGALL, John L., 92nd reg.; died

ORR, James, Co. A, 7th Va. cav., died

ORR, John

OTY, Henry, 194th reg.; died

OGDEN, John, Co. I 53rd reg.; died

OURS, Jehu, Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg

OSBORNE, William H., Co. E, 174th reg.; died

PRICE, Jerome, Co. F, 174th reg.; died

PATTERSON, Alex, Co. K, 36th reg.; Cloyd’s Mt.

PARKER, T.A., Co. H. 76th reg.; killed at Florence

PRICE, Joseph R., Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; died

PENCE, David, Co. D, 9th Va. reg.; died

PAULK, George W., 7th battery; died

PIERCE, James, Co. H, 36th reg.; died at Summerville

PARTLOW, Amos, Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed

PHELPS, Matthew, 4th Virginia reg.; died

PHILLIPS, William, 75th reg.; Bull Run

PHILIPS, Nathan, Co. I, 33rd reg.; died at Andersonville

PHELPS, Elisha, Co. ¡, 4th Virginia reg.

PARR, William H.H., Co. C, 9th Virginia reg.; died

PARSONS, Philander, Co. C, 9th Virginia reg.; died at Guyandotte

PARSONS, Eleazer, Co. ¡, ¡ reg.; Winchester

POMEROY, Charles R., Lieut., Jr., Co. A, 33rd reg.; killed at Atlanta

PULLINS, Marion, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died

PRITCHELL, Ducket, Co. I, 4th Virginia reg.; killed

PRICE, John H., Co. H, 187th reg.; died

PARISH, Harry; died

PACKARD, Frederick M., Co. H, 10th reg.; died

PACKARD, Warren L., Co. D, 18th reg.; died

PACKARD, Belton L., 7th battery; died

PACKARD, Myron S., Co. I, 2nd Virginia Cavalry; Andersonville

PAINTER, Charles G., Co. F, 9th Virginia reg.; Andersonville

POWERS, Ezekial, 4th Virginia reg.; Vicksburg

QUILLEN, James, Co. I, 75th reg.

RUNNIONS, Samuel, Co. F, 60th reg.

RUTHERFORD, John, 60th reg.; Fort Gregg

RIDGELEY, Charles

ROSE, Amos, Co. F, 174th reg.; died

RUTHERFORD, George E., Co. E, 30th reg.; Antietam

RUSSELL, Charles R., Co. A, 2nd Va. Cav.; killed at Sailor’s Crossing

ROBERTSON, John, Co. A, 2nd Va. Cavalry; killed

ROMINE, Ozias, Co. H, 36th reg.

ROMINE, John, 75th reg.

ROMINE, George

ROMINE, Harrison

ROMINE, Amos, 75th reg.

RUSSELL, Hiram, Co. D, 18th reg.

RUMFIELD, Peleg M., Co. H, 53rd reg.; died

RIFE, Henry, Co. I, 53rd reg.; Corinth

RUSSELL, John G., Co. G, 116th reg.; Andersonville

RUPERT, Fred, Co. M, 1st Virginia Cavalry; Rappahannock

RADFORD, Isaac, Co. H, 53rd reg.; killed

RADFORD, Joseph, Co. A, 2nd Va. Cav.; killed

REEVES, Richard D., Co. B, 92nd reg.; died

REEVES, Amazia, Co. ¡, 36th reg.; killed at Mission Ridge

REEVES, Elisha, Co. C, 36th reg.; killed in battle

RIGG, Marion, Co. H, 36th reg.; Berryville

RUGG, John P., Co. C, 9th Virginia; died

RYTHER, Rossel; killed

REED, Amos W., Sergt., Co. D, 18th reg.; killed

ROUSH, John, Co. E, 4th Virginia reg.; died

RICHARDS, Samuel, Sergt., Co. M, 11th Pennsylvania Cavalry; Ream Station

RUTHERFORD, John W., Co. F, 60th reg.; Rull Run (Bull Run?)

RITZ, Peter, Co. A, 4th Virginia reg.; killed at Vicksburg

ROUSH, Isaac, Co. D, 4th Virginia reg.; died

ROGERS, William, Co. F, 9th Virginia reg.; died

RHOADES, Joseph, do. do.

REYNOLDS, Leslie, Co. A, 2nd Va. Cav.; killed

ROACH, Calvin, Co. C, 194th reg

RANIER, William H., Corp., Co. D, 18th reg.; died

SLOAN, Joseph, Co. D, 18th reg.; Antietam

SHREWSBURY, Samuel, 4th Virginia

SHEPARD, William

SCHREINER, Frederick, Co. M, 1st Va. Cavalry, Culpepper

SHUMWAY, Sylvester, Co. B, 116th reg.; killed

STILL, Davis, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died

STANDISH, Miles, Co. I, 53rd reg.; died

SHERMAN, William

STEWART, Christopher, 60th reg.; Andersonville

SCHREIBER, George, Co. M, 1st Virginia Cavalry; died at Andersonville

STIVERS, George, Captain, Co. K, 18th reg., killed at Stone River

STONE, Presley, Co. H, 36th reg.; killed at Mission Ridge

SIMMS, Oliver, 7th battery; died at Vicksburg

SCHREIBER, Philip, Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed at Atlanta

SUTTON, John P., Sargt., Co. G, 9th Va.; killed

STEVENS, Joal C.; died

SEELIG, Peter, Co. M, 1st Va. Cavalry; killed at Kelly’s Ford

SHOEMAKER, George, Lieutenant, Co. H, 2nd Va. Cavalry; Louisburg

SHINER, Thomas W., Co. I, 33rd reg.; died at BaCon Creek, Kentucky

SWICKARD, John M., Co. ¡, 63rd reg.

SHIPMAN, John, Co. ¡, 30th reg.; killed at Vicksburg

SIVEARENGER, James, Sergt., Co. F, 63rd reg.; died at Memphis

SULLIVAN, Samuel, Co.I, 33rd reg.

STARKS, John, Co. ¡, 5th Virginia reg.; killed near Winchester

SIBERT, Peter, Co. C, 63rd reg., died

SPONAGLE, Jacob, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died

SMALLEY, Lewis, do. do.

SMALLEY, Benjamin, Jr., Co. C, 63rd reg.; died

SINCLAIR, Ferman; died

STEWART, Christopher, Co. I, 2nd Virginia Cavalry; Libby Prison

SMITH, John, Co. B, 63rd reg.; died

SHINER, Henry, Co. K, 7th cav.; Libby Prison

SMITH, Charles, Co. G, 5th U.S. cavalry; Washington, North Carolina

SLOAN, David, Co. K, 18th reg.

SHUMWAY, Lawrence, Co. D, 18th reg.

SNOW, Reed, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died

SWAN, David M., Co. C, 4th Va. cavalry; died

SISSON, J.W., Co. K, 7th cavalry; died

STANLEY, Francis M., Co. C, 9th Virginia reg.; Cloyd’s Mountain

STOUT, Marcellus, Co. F, 9th Virginia reg.; died

SAYRE, David, 18th reg.; died

SMITH, Josiah, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died

SKIELS, Thomas, 2nd Virginia Cavalry

SANDS, Jacob, Co. B, 28th reg.; Piedemont

THOMPSON, Nye, Co. I, 33rd reg.; died at Nashville, Tennessee

TAYLOR, Calihill, Co. C, 30th reg.; died

THOMPSON, Hugh, Co. C, 2nd Virginia cavalry; died at Andersonville

TIFFANEY, Edmund P., Co. B, 116th reg.; killed

TORRENCE, Thomas Corwin, ———-, ———-

THOMA, Martin, Co. ¡, ¡ reg.; killed Winchester

THOMAS, David, Co. H, 53rd reg.; died

THROCKMORTEN, T., Co. H, 36th reg.; died

TOWNSEND, John S., Co. B, 53rd reg.; killed in battle

TOPE, Thomas, Co. G, 140th O.N.G.; died

THOMAS, Ralph, Co. I, 186th reg.; died

THOMPSON, William H., Co. K, 18th reg.; Stone River

THOMAS, Alonzo, do. do.

TUTTLE, Joseph, Co. I, 53rd reg.; died

TOLAND, John, Co. C, 63rd reg.; New Madrid

VALE, Samuel M., Co. D, 4th Va.; died

VINING, James T., Co. A, 9th Va. reg.; Halstown

VANPELT,, James N., Corpt., Co. D, 18th reg.

WINN, Arthur A., Co. G, 35th reg.

WILSON, Robert, Co. B, 92nd reg.; died

WOGAN, John W., Co. F, 60th reg.; died in prison

WOLF, Charles, Co. F, ¡ reg.; died in Salisbury

WELLER, Gideon, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; killed at Gettysburg

WATERMAN, George, Co. K, 39th reg.; died

WEIRIG, Anthony, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; killed at Winchester

WHITE, Lyman S., Lieutenant, Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; Winchester

WILLIAMS, Orlando, Co. K, 7th cav.; killed

WILLARD, George H., Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; killed at Vicksburg

WALKER, John E., do. do. ; killed

WALTER, James, Co. ¡, 36th reg.; died

WOLF, Silas D., Co. D, 18th reg.; Stone River

WALTON, Samuel, ———-, ———-; died

WYANT, Isaac, Co. I, 92nd reg.

WHITE, Jackson, 21st reg.; died

WHITE, James H., 39th reg.; died

WILSON, Austin, 194th reg.; died

WOOD, George, 4th Va.; died

WAYSON, W.W., Co. C, 63rd reg.; Florence

WILL, Jonas M., 194th reg.

WILLIAMSON, James H., Co. A, 9th Va.; died

WOOD, Benjamin, Co. I, 53rd reg.; Pittsburg Landing

WETZEL, Aaron, Sergeant, Co. G, 9th Va. reg.; Halltown

WILLIAMS, Oralena, Co. K, 7th cav.; Andersonville

WALKELY, Samuel C., K, 13th Va.; killed

WILLIAMS, Jeremiah M., Co. D, 18th reg.; died

WISEMAN, Zachariah, Co. K, 7th cav.; died

WOLF, Ephriam, Co. F, 174th reg.; died

WILLIS, John S., Corp., Co. K, 18th reg.; died

WILLIS, John, 4th Virginia; Vicksburg

WATERS, David, Co. F, 60th reg.; Spottsylvania

YOUNGER, James, Co. F, 174th reg.; died

YOUNG, Luke, Co. K, 187th reg.; died

ZEIPRECH, Peter, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; died

World War I

Frank Alkire

John Bennett

William S. Bissell

Charles V. Bumgerdner

William Clouse

Frank L. Colwell

Albert R. Dorst

Cornelius Feeney

Albert Harper

Orla T. Hecox

John A. Hetzer

Curtis V. Howell

Ira R. Hysell

William Karr

Samuel J. Matthews

Clive Price

Norman M. Reed

Cideon A. Serals

Eddie Snedden

Luther D Suthers

Kinney Thompson

Allen Townsend

Drew S. Webster

Jasper Whaley

Otis L. White

World War II

Allen Malson

John Andrew

George Bearhs

Chester Bell

Charles Bennett

Floyd Blake

Earl Brown

James Boring

Howard Collins

Kibble Cowdery

Howard Crary

Elmer Daily

Jake Daily

Thurman Daily

Paul Damewood

David Davison

Robert Davis

Walter Dunfee

Danny Dunn

Emmett Eastman

Charles Crislip

John Fisher

Alexander Focle

William Freeman

Oval Gandee

George Gibson

George Gillian

Max Gorby

George Hayman

Henry Hermsen

Charles Hunnel

Gerald Hysell

Robert Jackson

Harold Jones

David Joseph

Arthur Kaylor

Phillip Killinger

Floyd Koblentz

Howard McCloud

Herbert MacNamee

Albert Miller

Charles Miller

Hobart Nelson

Wendell Nelson

George Parker

Bruno Pierotti

Miller Prince

John Radekin

Clarence Reed

David Reed

Lewis Rockwell

Harley Rood

Harold Russell

Harold Sarson

Edward Schoonover

Marning Seyfried

Jewell Sinclair

Samuel Smith

Clair Spires

Chester Steward

Chester Stobart

Dana Van Meter

William Venable

Paul Ward

Charles Weed

Leo Wells

Calvin Will

Ray Wolfe

Leonard Wood

James Wylie

Korean War

Earl Elswick

William Friley

Gail Smalley

Arthur Wise

Vietnam War

Thomas Lind

Ralph Triplett

William Neutzling

Jimmy Stewart

James Brewer

Michael Deeter

Ronald Manley

Iraq War

Roger Turner Jr.

Josh Jones

The Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Middleport. (Photo courtesy of Gary Coleman) The Meigs County Civil War Monument as seen in 1910. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Pickens) The original Buffington Island Battlefield Monument as it was in the 1930s. A total of 77 Union and Confederate soldiers died during the battle. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Pickens) The Buffington Island Battlefield Monument as it stands today. (Photo courtesy of Gary Coleman)

By Jordan Pickens Special to the Sentinel

Jordan Pickens is a local historian and educator.

Jordan Pickens is a local historian and educator.