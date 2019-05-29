Remembering Meigs County’s fallen soldiers

Memorial Day has come to be the unofficial start to summer. In Meigs County, bikers from all over our region gather on Main Street in Pomeroy to begin their annual run. Cookouts can be seen as you pass by many houses in the area, and the American Legions and VFWs of the county hold their annual Memorial Day ceremonies. As a kid in the band at Southern High School, one of my favorite things was what we called our “Memorial Day Tour.”
We began our day at the Racine American Legion Post 602 ceremony, and then headed to Pomeroy for their ceremony. I will never forget the late Gladys Cumings always reciting Flanders Field. Once I was at the age to be able to understand the poem and what it was about, I took it upon myself to memorize it. Today, as a history teacher, it is part of my curriculum when I teach World War I that my students memorize Flanders Field. We would then finish the day in Chester Cemetery for their annual service where the DAR would place flowers on the graves of veterans.
Some more notable Memorial Days I can remember are going to Washington D.C. to watch the Meigs Band in the annual Memorial Day parade, and laying a rose on a headstone in Arlington National Cemetery. I also recall heading to various Meigs County cemeteries with Gary Coleman to play TAPS for some of Meigs County’s fallen. Whatever a person does on Memorial Day, they should at some point pause to remember those in our armed forces who have given their life for our freedoms. Today, we pay respect to those of Meigs County who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The following list of Civil War dead was compiled by the wife of Samuel W. Pomeroy and submitted to The Meigs County Telegraph in November of 1870, she served at the secretary of the Soldiers’ Monument Association which erected the Civil War monument on the courthouse lawn.
ARCHER, James O., 7th battery; died
ALEXANDER, Henry, Co. K, 18th reg.; died
ALEXANDER, Jacob, do. do.
ALLEN, Milton, Co. H, 36th reg.; killed
ALLKIRE, J.C., do. do. ; killed
AUSTIN, Phacelius J., 7th battery; Vicksburg
ATKINSON, Joseph, Co. I, 18th reg.; Shiloh
ALESHIRE, Thomas J., 53rd reg.
ALESHIRE, George W., unknown; died
ACKLEY, Price P., Co. D, 18th reg.; died
BOSWORTH, Milton, Co. K, 18th reg.; killed at Stone River
BURKE, Michael, Co. I, 33rd reg.; Perryville
BLACKWOOD, Isaac, Co. I, 92nd reg.; Andersonville
BUSH, Wm. Lt., Co. B, 116th reg.; killed
BUCK, Lewis, Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed
BUCK, Eli, do. do. ; died
BAILEY, Theophilus, 2nd heavy artillery; died
BAILEY, Wm., 1st Va. Cav.; killed
BYER, Wm., Co. H, 36th reg.; died
BELL, James, ———- ———-
BELL, Wm., Corp., Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg
BANKS, Wm., do. do. ; died
BRETZLER, Charles, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; Andersonville
BLUMENTHAL, Fritz, do. do. ; Port Republic
BAKER, Jacob, Co. E, 9th Va. reg.; died
BAKER, G.W., do. do. ; Cloyd Mountain
BLACK, Harvey L., 1st Lieut., Co. H, 53rd reg.; died
BUTTS, Jacob, Co. G, 116th reg.; died
BECKLEY, William, Co. B, 92nd reg.; died
BOLTON, F.M., Sergt, do. do. ; Danville
BURLEY, Wm., Co. B, 92nd reg.; died in hospital
BURLEY, Geo., do. do.
BAILEY, Erasmus, Corp., Co. A, 9th Va.; died
BLACK, John T., Co. B, 92nd reg.; killed
BARNES, J.W.F., Co. E, 75th reg.; Bull Run
BAKER, Alexander, Co. C, 30th reg.; killed
BOWERS, Elza A., Co. G, 116th reg.; died
BULLOCK, James, do. do.
BRADFIELD, John 2nd, Co. H, 36th reg.; died
BRATTON, John, Co. E, 75th reg.; died
BOYD, James, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died
BROWN, Harvey, Co. I, 53rd reg.; killed
BUCKLEY, Thomas, Co. I, 33rd reg.
BOSWORTH, Milton K., Co. I, 53rd reg.; died
BLACKBURN, Joseph, Co. E, 4th Va. reg,: Charleston
BRIDGEMAN, Austin, Co. F, 63rd reg.; Perished on steamer Sultana
BRIDGEMAN, Emory J., Lieut., Adj’t of the 13th Va. reg.; killed in
battle
BARTLETT, Gamaliel, Co. I, 4th Va. reg.; died
BRADFIELD, Jefferson, Co. H, 36th reg.; Berryville
BABEL, Isaac, Co. D, 194th reg.; died
BLACK, Hiram, 174th reg.; died
BOYCE, Wm., M., Corp., Co. F, 60th reg., Pittsburg Landing
BATES, Abraham, Co. D, 1st Michigan
BABCOCK, Nathan R., Co. D, 18th reg.; died
BIRAM, Jacob, 63rd reg., New Madrid
BROWNING, E.H., Co. H, 193rd reg.; reg.
BRADSHAW, Wm., 75th reg.; South Mountain
BUTCHER, George, 4th Va.; Vicksburg
BLAZER, Mordecai, Sergt., Co. D, 18th reg.; killed
BAIN, Alex., 53rd reg.; died
BLACKLIDGE, Clarkson, 8th Wisconsin; Iuka
BLAZER, William, Corp., Co. D, 18th reg.; died
BOSWORTH, Horace W., Corp., Co. D, 18th reg.; died at Augusta Ga.
BREWER, Ashford T., Corp., Co. D, 18th reg.; died
BROWN, Isem; died
BAILEY, Joseph N., Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed
BROOKS, Joseph, Co. E, 4th Virginia reg.
BISHOP, George, Co. F, 9th Va. reg.; killed
BERRY, James F., Co. C, 53rd reg,: died at Evansville, Ind.
BURRIS, David, Co. C, 9th Va. reg.; Cloyd’s Mt.
BOWERS, Sylvester, Co. C, 9th Va. reg.; Gauley Bridge
BRINKER, Marion, Co. K, 4th Va. reg.; Petersburg
BRADSHAW, Wm., Co. C, 36th reg.; died
BARTLEY, Joseph, Co. H, 75th reg.; died in prison
BLACKWOOD, Jasper; died
BYRNE, William
CROSS, Lewis C., Co.C., 4th Ind. Battery; died
CLELAND, George, Co. C, 63rd reg.
CARSON, Theodore, Lt., 7th battery; died
CLARK, Charles E.
CLARK, Oscar, Co. D, 18th reg.; killed at Stone River
CONELY, Patrick, Co. C, 4th Va. reg.; died
CAMP, Archaleous S., Co. D, 18th reg.; killed
CLARK, Wm. Henry, ———- ———-; died
CROSBIE, Wm. B., Co. D, 118th reg.; killed
COLEMAN, John, Co. B, 116th reg.; killed
CADY, John C., 9th Ills. Reg.; killed
CADY, John, 7th battery
COOK, Britton J., Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg
CHRISTY, Joseph F., Co. G, 116th reg.; died
CORT, John, 4th Va. reg.; died
COULTER, Warren, Co. K, 9th Ohio cav.; died
CORBIN, Wm. C., 7th battery; died at Vicksburg
COOK, A.J., Co. B, 92nd reg.; Died at Martins-
COY, John, do. do. ; died
COY, Austin, Co. E, 188th reg.; died
CHALFAN, Joseph, Co. E, 188th reg.; died
CHASE, Sumner,, Co. A, 2nd Va. cav.; killed at Wytheville
CROWELL, Austin, Co. I, 53rd reg.; died
CARR, H. Harrison, do. do. ; died
CHASE, Harrison, Co. M, 4th Va. cav.; died
CORCORAN, Henry, Co. C, 63rd reg.; Iuka
CUMMINGS, Albert, Co. A, 9th Va.; Winchester
COOPER, John M., Co. B, 116th reg.; died
COBB, James, Co. G, 9th Va. reg.; Halstown
CUMSTOCK, Josephus, Co. G, 116th reg.; died
CAMPBELL, Samuel, 33rd; died
CAMERON, Henry H., Co. C, 194th reg.; died
CHANEY, John, Co. E, 75th reg.; Chancellorsville
CONANT, Ellis, 1st Lieut., 7th battery; died
COURTNEY, Adolphus, Co. C., 5th U.S. cav.;
CHRISTMAN, ———-, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg
COLEMAN, Henry, Co. D, 75th reg.; died
COLEMAN, John R., Co. E, 75th reg.; died
CHANEY, John, Co. I, 186th reg.; died
CHEESEMAN, Aleman, Co. C, 9th Virginia reg.; died of wounds
COMPSON, Thomas, Co. C, 9th Virginia reg.; Sandy Hook, Maryland
COMPSON, Daniel, Co. C, 9th Va. reg.; Cloyd’s Mt.
CIRCLE, John, Co. E, 9th Virginia reg.; died
CIRCLE, Madison G., Co. K, 18th reg.; died
CIRCLE, Joseph C., Co. K, 3rd Virginia cav.; Winchester
CALVERT, John P., Serg., Co. H, 77th reg.
CARSEY, Juina, Co. K, 73rd reg.; Cross Keys
DOUGHERTY, Levi, Co. F, 174th reg.; died
DOUGHERTY, Ferree, do. do.
DURNBURGUR, George, Co. C, 9th Va. reg.; Andersonville
DONAHUE, Salathiel, Co. C, 9th Va. reg.; Cloyd’s Mountain
DAVIS, John C., 53rd reg.; died
DEAN, eth*, Co. I, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg *this appears to be a typo in the newspaper
DAVIS, Jacob, Co. —, do. do.
DOUGLAS, Darius, Co. C, 36th reg.; died
DIKE, Henry, Co. I, 33rd reg.; died
DUDLEY, Frank, Co. E, 75th reg.; died
DODSON, Henry, Co. I, 33rd reg.; killed at Perryville
DUNBAR, Theo., Co. —, 2nd Va. Cav.; Petersburg
DYE, Thomas, 63rd reg.
DAY, Charles, 60th reg.; Richmond
DORL, Henry M., Co. C, 63rd reg.; died
DAVIS, Charles, Co. B, 116th reg.; died
DOUGLAS, Martin V., Co. F, 9th Virginia reg.; died of wounds
DONNARD, Presley, 36th reg.; died
DOTSON, George W.., Co. H, 75th reg.; Belle Isle
DICKERSON, William; Vicksburg
ELIOTT, Morton, Co. H, 73rd reg.; died
ELIOTT, John, Co. C, 4th battery
EDMONSON, Chas., Co. I, 53rd reg.; died
EDMONSON, Winfield, 36th reg.
EDMONSON, Theodore, Co. C, 36th reg.; South Mountain
EARLY, James, Co. C, 5th U.S. cav.; Petersburg
EVANS, Oliver
EASTMAN, Samuel; died
ERVIN, Lewis, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died
EVANS, James
FOGG, Stephen G., Miss. Marine; died
FARMER, Wm., Co. H, 53rd reg.; died at Memphis
FITCH, Joseph, Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed
FARLEY, Joshua, Co. G, 116th reg.; Stony Ford
FINLAN, James, Co. K, 18th reg., Andersonville
FRACH, John, 7th Ohio Battery
FOX, Chas., Co. H, 53rd reg.; killed
FRISBY, John, ———- ———-
FIGLEY, Joseph D., Co. E, 3rd reg.; killed
FINDLING, Philip, Co. C, 63rd reg.; Atlanta
FINDLING, Valentine, Co. C, 33rd reg.; died
FINDLING, Jacob, ———-; Vicksburg
FUGATE, Marion, Co. K, 7th cav.; killed
FORBES, Arthur, Co. B, 4th Va. reg.; died
FOSTER, Azariah, Co. ? , 63rd reg.
FOGG, Clarkson, Co. E, 4th Va. reg.;Vicksburg
FULLERTON, Joseph, Co. K, 18th reg.; Andersonville
FOREMAN, J.W., Co. H, 36th reg.; died
FRAZER, Jasper, Co. H, 75th reg.; died
GILMORE, Horace, Co. H, 36th reg.; died
GRIMES, John C., 36th reg.; killed
GILES, William H., 2nd Virginia; died
GROW, Samuel, 4th Va. reg.; died
GABRIEL, Abram, Co. B, 4th Va. reg.
GILBRATH, Thomas, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died
GRUNER, Bart, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; Warrenton
GOODWIN, Samuel, Co. D,, 9th Va. reg.; died
GOSLIN, Charles William, 75th reg.; died
GODDARD, William J., Co. D, 4th Va. reg.; died
GOFF, Sylvester, do. do. ; killed
GORBY, William H., Co. C, 194th reg.; died
GORBY, William, Co. I, 53rd reg.; died
GREEN, John P., Co. I, 33rd reg.; died
GAMBLE, Samuel, do. do.
GUTHRIE, G.S., Surgeon; died at Huntsville, Ala.
GREEN, Abbot, Co. K, 18th reg.; died
GILLAND, Jacob, Co. D, 18th reg.; died
GARRET, Addison, Co. B, 9th U.S. Heavy Artillery
GILLILLAND, John W., Co. I, 33rd reg.; Lookout Mountain
GISSLINE, Co. E, 75th reg.; died
HARLEY, Joshua
HOLLMAN, Samuel, Co. F, 60th reg.; died
HARPER, Dustin, Co. K, 7th cavalry; Andersonville
HICKS, Wesley, Co. C, 63rd reg.; Iuka
HOWARD, J.H., Co. G, 4th Va. reg.; died
HYSELL, Leeman, Co. A, 9th Va.; died
HYSELL, James M., Co. C, 9th Va.; died
HAYWARD, Charles, Co. D, 18th; died
HOTCHKISS, William, Co. I, 33rd reg.; died
HOLT, Merrill, 1st Sergt., Co. H, 36th reg.; killed at Berryville
HIGLEY, Sardine, 7th Ohio Battery; died
HIGLEY, Joel P., Capt., Co. K, 7th Ohio cav.; killed
HARKINS, David S., Co. I, 53rd reg.; Andersonville
HYSELL, Owen, 7th battery; died at Vicksburg
HENNESSEY, Thomas, Co. I, 33rd reg.; killed
HEATON, Ethel, Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed
HOWELL, Samuel L., Co. B, 92nd reg.; Chickamauga
HARTINGER, Wesley, do. do. ; Mission Ridge
HULL, Samuel, 187th reg.; died
HYSELL, Bartlett, Co. D, 18th reg.
HYSELL, Acquila, 7th battery; died
HYSELL, Richard, 75th reg.; killed
HYSELL, Boswell, 7th battery; Baton Rouge
HYSELL, Martin, Co. G, 116th reg.; Petersburg
HYSELL, John H., Co. H, 75th reg.; died
HANLON, Thomas, Co. H, 36th reg.
HAYMAN, Jeremiah, Co. F, 9th Va. reg.; Summerville
HUMPHREY, F.E., 1st Sergt., Co. B, 116th reg.; Petersburg
HOLMES, Arnold, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg
HYSELL, Gabriel, Co. F, 60th reg.
HINKLEY, Abner, Co. I, 33rd reg.; died
HEWITT, Carpenter, Co. A., 2nd Va. cav.
HOYT, Royal, Co. B, 116th reg.; Andersonville
HARTLEY, James, do. do. ; died
HOWELL, W.H., 36th reg.; killed
HANING, Eli, Co. H, 35th reg.; died
HUDSON, T.C., Co. D, 18th reg.; died
HUDSON, Coulborn C., do. do.
HUDSON, Wm. P., Co. F, 60th reg.; Wilderness
HUDSON, Austin, do. do. ; Petersburg
HILLERMAN, Madison R., Co. G, 4th reg.; died
HOLTER, Wm., Co. F, 60th reg.; Wilderness
HARPER, Allen, Co. I, 53rd reg.; died
HOWELL, Harrison, Co. H, 36th reg.; Summerville
HUGGINS, David, Co. H, 75th reg.; died
HARRISON, James M., Co. C, 93rd reg.; Corinth
HALLIDAY, John M., Co. I, 53rd reg.; died
HOLT, Arthur A., Sergt., Co. D, 53rd reg.; died
HOYT, Royal C., Co. K, 7th cav.; Andersonville
HART, Benjamin
HEWAL, Henry, Co. C, 5th U.S. cav.; New Market
HETZER, O.S., Co. B, 116th reg.; killed at Winchester
HAYDEN, William H., Co. K, 9th Virginia reg.; died at Winchester
HOGAN, James, do. do. ; killed at Winchester
HAYNES, John, Co. E, 9th Va. reg.; Cloyd’s Mt.
HAMILTON, Benjamin, Co. C, 9th Virginia; died of wounds
HYSELL, Addison, 7th battery
HARRISON, Martin, Co. C, 63rd reg.; Corinth
IRWIN, Frank, Co. H, 36th reg.; died
IHLE, Simeon, Co. F, 60th reg.; Spottsylvania
JONES, Absalom, Co. B, 4th Va. reg.; died
JOHNSON, Lewis, Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg
JOHNSON, Harvey S., Co. H, 36th reg.; Mission Ridge
JENKINS, G.W., Lieutenant, Co. C, 9th Virginia, died of wounds
JAY, David, Co. K, 18th reg.; died
JENNINGS, Samuel P., Co. K, 39th reg.; Atlanta
KARR, Joseph, Co. F, 63rd reg.; killed
KIRKENDALL, Samuel, Co. H, 36th reg.; died
KEYSE, Elias, Co. G, 63rd reg.; Corinth
KEEBAUGH, Isaac, Co. D, 18th reg.; died at Elizabethtown, Kentucky
KENT, Alfred, 56th reg.; died
KENT, Emmanuel, do. do.
KINNERMAN, James H., 116th reg.
KERNS, Joseph, Co. I, 33rd reg.; Resaca
KARR, Otho W., Lieut., Co. H, 9th Va. reg.; Halltown
KINKADE, Robert, Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; died
KEYES, Edwin, Captain, Co. B, 116th reg.; died
KALE, John B., Co. B, 16th U.S.; died
KING, Thomas, Co. A, 2nd Va. cav.; died
KINKADE, John, 18th reg.; Nashville
KEEPERS, Allen, Co. I, 53rd reg.; died
LAWRENCE, Charles, Co. E, 9th Va.; Andersonville
LONIS, John, Co. D, 18th reg.; Prison
LEE, Henry H., Co. B, 92nd reg.; prisoner
LYON, Joseph M., Co. B, 92nd reg.; died
LEE, James, Co. H, 73rd reg.; killed
LEE, William J., Co. I, 33rd reg.; Perryville
LENZ, John, Co. H, 5th Va. reg.; Cross Keys
LEYSHON, Wm., Co. I, 2nd Va. cav.; Andersonville
LOBDELL, William; died
LEDLIE, William Allen, Co. B, 90th reg.; died
LITTLE, Levi, Capt., Co. K, 7th cav.; killed
LIPPERT, William, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; Berryville
LYMAN, Irvin J., Co. I, 33rd reg.; perished on steamer Sultana
LONG, Thos., Co. D, 18th reg.; killed at Stone River
LYON, Charles, Co. H, 53rd reg.; killed
LASLEY, Arius A., Co. D, 18 reg.; killed
LYONS, Isaac, 7th battery; died
LINCH, John, Co. H, 53rd reg.; died
LOGWOOD, Lewis, Co. B, 9th U.S. Heavy Artillery
LEWIS, Birchfield, Co. F, 174th reg.; died
LEE, Willis, Co. E, 75th reg.; Gettysburg
LONG, Wm., 7th battery; died
McKNIGHT, William, Lieut., Co. K., 7th cavalry; Cynthians
McCORMICK, Wesley, Co. A, 2nd cav.; killed
McGRAW, John, Co. H, 5th Va. reg.; Cross Keys
MOORE, David A., Co. G, 116th reg.; Andersonville
METCALF, Ben F., Capt., Co. H, 13th cav.; killed
MURRAY, Melvin, Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; drowned
MOORE, Hiram, 7th battery; died
MILLER, Phillip, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; Kelly’s Ford
MARION, Edward, Co. D, 98th reg.; died
McMASTER, Thomas, Co. A, 2nd Va. cav.; killed
McMORRIS, James C.; Cedar Creek
MOORE, Alonso, Co. E, 174th reg.; killed
McKAIN, Wm., Captain, Co. I, 33rd reg.; Resaca
McDOLE, H., Co. C, 63rd reg.
MILLER, William A., Co. K, 187th reg.
MORRISON, Hugh, Co. B, 92nd reg.; killed
MORRISON, John, 4th cavalry; died
MORRISON, James, Co. H, 36th reg.; killed
MORRISON, George, do. do.
MASON, William W., Lieut., 63rd reg.
McELPHETIC, James, Co. H, 36th reg.
MARTIN, Jasper, Co. C, 63rd reg.; Florence
McGRAW, F.M., Co. E, 9th Va. reg.; Cloyd’s Mountain
McKENZIE, James T., 1st Sergt., Co. G, 116th reg.; died
McCAIN, Frank, 7th battery
MEANOR, Isaac, Co. K, 7th cavalry
MORRIS, William, Jr.
McCULLOUGH, Joseph, Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed
MORRIS, Francis W., Sergeant, Co. I, 33rd reg.; Perryville
McELROY, John M., Co. B, 92nd reg.; Danville
MOLDER, Henry, 36th reg.; killed
MEDCALF, Reuben; died
McMILLEN, Joseph, Co. H, 76th reg.; died
MOORE, William, Co. K, 18th reg.; Stone River
MORRIS, James, Co. E, 9th Va.; Cedar Creek
MELVIN, Weaver, Co. C, 1st Va. cav.; Andersonville
NICHOLAS, Thomas
NORMAN, Henry, 7th cav.; died
NEASE, George W., Co. E, 4th Va.; Winchester
NELSON, Isaac, Co. K, 7th cav.; Belle Isle
NELSON, Silas, do. do.
NEFF, Jackson, Co. H, 53rd reg.; died
NOLTON, David, Co. E, 75th reg.; Bull Run
NEIL, James C., Color Sergt., Co. C, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg
NEIGHBORGALL, John L., 92nd reg.; died
ORR, James, Co. A, 7th Va. cav., died
ORR, John
OTY, Henry, 194th reg.; died
OGDEN, John, Co. I 53rd reg.; died
OURS, Jehu, Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; Vicksburg
OSBORNE, William H., Co. E, 174th reg.; died
PRICE, Jerome, Co. F, 174th reg.; died
PATTERSON, Alex, Co. K, 36th reg.; Cloyd’s Mt.
PARKER, T.A., Co. H. 76th reg.; killed at Florence
PRICE, Joseph R., Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; died
PENCE, David, Co. D, 9th Va. reg.; died
PAULK, George W., 7th battery; died
PIERCE, James, Co. H, 36th reg.; died at Summerville
PARTLOW, Amos, Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed
PHELPS, Matthew, 4th Virginia reg.; died
PHILLIPS, William, 75th reg.; Bull Run
PHILIPS, Nathan, Co. I, 33rd reg.; died at Andersonville
PHELPS, Elisha, Co. ¡, 4th Virginia reg.
PARR, William H.H., Co. C, 9th Virginia reg.; died
PARSONS, Philander, Co. C, 9th Virginia reg.; died at Guyandotte
PARSONS, Eleazer, Co. ¡, ¡ reg.; Winchester
POMEROY, Charles R., Lieut., Jr., Co. A, 33rd reg.; killed at Atlanta
PULLINS, Marion, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died
PRITCHELL, Ducket, Co. I, 4th Virginia reg.; killed
PRICE, John H., Co. H, 187th reg.; died
PARISH, Harry; died
PACKARD, Frederick M., Co. H, 10th reg.; died
PACKARD, Warren L., Co. D, 18th reg.; died
PACKARD, Belton L., 7th battery; died
PACKARD, Myron S., Co. I, 2nd Virginia Cavalry; Andersonville
PAINTER, Charles G., Co. F, 9th Virginia reg.; Andersonville
POWERS, Ezekial, 4th Virginia reg.; Vicksburg
QUILLEN, James, Co. I, 75th reg.
RUNNIONS, Samuel, Co. F, 60th reg.
RUTHERFORD, John, 60th reg.; Fort Gregg
RIDGELEY, Charles
ROSE, Amos, Co. F, 174th reg.; died
RUTHERFORD, George E., Co. E, 30th reg.; Antietam
RUSSELL, Charles R., Co. A, 2nd Va. Cav.; killed at Sailor’s Crossing
ROBERTSON, John, Co. A, 2nd Va. Cavalry; killed
ROMINE, Ozias, Co. H, 36th reg.
ROMINE, John, 75th reg.
ROMINE, George
ROMINE, Harrison
ROMINE, Amos, 75th reg.
RUSSELL, Hiram, Co. D, 18th reg.
RUMFIELD, Peleg M., Co. H, 53rd reg.; died
RIFE, Henry, Co. I, 53rd reg.; Corinth
RUSSELL, John G., Co. G, 116th reg.; Andersonville
RUPERT, Fred, Co. M, 1st Virginia Cavalry; Rappahannock
RADFORD, Isaac, Co. H, 53rd reg.; killed
RADFORD, Joseph, Co. A, 2nd Va. Cav.; killed
REEVES, Richard D., Co. B, 92nd reg.; died
REEVES, Amazia, Co. ¡, 36th reg.; killed at Mission Ridge
REEVES, Elisha, Co. C, 36th reg.; killed in battle
RIGG, Marion, Co. H, 36th reg.; Berryville
RUGG, John P., Co. C, 9th Virginia; died
RYTHER, Rossel; killed
REED, Amos W., Sergt., Co. D, 18th reg.; killed
ROUSH, John, Co. E, 4th Virginia reg.; died
RICHARDS, Samuel, Sergt., Co. M, 11th Pennsylvania Cavalry; Ream Station
RUTHERFORD, John W., Co. F, 60th reg.; Rull Run (Bull Run?)
RITZ, Peter, Co. A, 4th Virginia reg.; killed at Vicksburg
ROUSH, Isaac, Co. D, 4th Virginia reg.; died
ROGERS, William, Co. F, 9th Virginia reg.; died
RHOADES, Joseph, do. do.
REYNOLDS, Leslie, Co. A, 2nd Va. Cav.; killed
ROACH, Calvin, Co. C, 194th reg
RANIER, William H., Corp., Co. D, 18th reg.; died
SLOAN, Joseph, Co. D, 18th reg.; Antietam
SHREWSBURY, Samuel, 4th Virginia
SHEPARD, William
SCHREINER, Frederick, Co. M, 1st Va. Cavalry, Culpepper
SHUMWAY, Sylvester, Co. B, 116th reg.; killed
STILL, Davis, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died
STANDISH, Miles, Co. I, 53rd reg.; died
SHERMAN, William
STEWART, Christopher, 60th reg.; Andersonville
SCHREIBER, George, Co. M, 1st Virginia Cavalry; died at Andersonville
STIVERS, George, Captain, Co. K, 18th reg., killed at Stone River
STONE, Presley, Co. H, 36th reg.; killed at Mission Ridge
SIMMS, Oliver, 7th battery; died at Vicksburg
SCHREIBER, Philip, Co. C, 63rd reg.; killed at Atlanta
SUTTON, John P., Sargt., Co. G, 9th Va.; killed
STEVENS, Joal C.; died
SEELIG, Peter, Co. M, 1st Va. Cavalry; killed at Kelly’s Ford
SHOEMAKER, George, Lieutenant, Co. H, 2nd Va. Cavalry; Louisburg
SHINER, Thomas W., Co. I, 33rd reg.; died at BaCon Creek, Kentucky
SWICKARD, John M., Co. ¡, 63rd reg.
SHIPMAN, John, Co. ¡, 30th reg.; killed at Vicksburg
SIVEARENGER, James, Sergt., Co. F, 63rd reg.; died at Memphis
SULLIVAN, Samuel, Co.I, 33rd reg.
STARKS, John, Co. ¡, 5th Virginia reg.; killed near Winchester
SIBERT, Peter, Co. C, 63rd reg., died
SPONAGLE, Jacob, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died
SMALLEY, Lewis, do. do.
SMALLEY, Benjamin, Jr., Co. C, 63rd reg.; died
SINCLAIR, Ferman; died
STEWART, Christopher, Co. I, 2nd Virginia Cavalry; Libby Prison
SMITH, John, Co. B, 63rd reg.; died
SHINER, Henry, Co. K, 7th cav.; Libby Prison
SMITH, Charles, Co. G, 5th U.S. cavalry; Washington, North Carolina
SLOAN, David, Co. K, 18th reg.
SHUMWAY, Lawrence, Co. D, 18th reg.
SNOW, Reed, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died
SWAN, David M., Co. C, 4th Va. cavalry; died
SISSON, J.W., Co. K, 7th cavalry; died
STANLEY, Francis M., Co. C, 9th Virginia reg.; Cloyd’s Mountain
STOUT, Marcellus, Co. F, 9th Virginia reg.; died
SAYRE, David, 18th reg.; died
SMITH, Josiah, Co. C, 63rd reg.; died
SKIELS, Thomas, 2nd Virginia Cavalry
SANDS, Jacob, Co. B, 28th reg.; Piedemont
THOMPSON, Nye, Co. I, 33rd reg.; died at Nashville, Tennessee
TAYLOR, Calihill, Co. C, 30th reg.; died
THOMPSON, Hugh, Co. C, 2nd Virginia cavalry; died at Andersonville
TIFFANEY, Edmund P., Co. B, 116th reg.; killed
TORRENCE, Thomas Corwin, ———-, ———-
THOMA, Martin, Co. ¡, ¡ reg.; killed Winchester
THOMAS, David, Co. H, 53rd reg.; died
THROCKMORTEN, T., Co. H, 36th reg.; died
TOWNSEND, John S., Co. B, 53rd reg.; killed in battle
TOPE, Thomas, Co. G, 140th O.N.G.; died
THOMAS, Ralph, Co. I, 186th reg.; died
THOMPSON, William H., Co. K, 18th reg.; Stone River
THOMAS, Alonzo, do. do.
TUTTLE, Joseph, Co. I, 53rd reg.; died
TOLAND, John, Co. C, 63rd reg.; New Madrid
VALE, Samuel M., Co. D, 4th Va.; died
VINING, James T., Co. A, 9th Va. reg.; Halstown
VANPELT,, James N., Corpt., Co. D, 18th reg.
WINN, Arthur A., Co. G, 35th reg.
WILSON, Robert, Co. B, 92nd reg.; died
WOGAN, John W., Co. F, 60th reg.; died in prison
WOLF, Charles, Co. F, ¡ reg.; died in Salisbury
WELLER, Gideon, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; killed at Gettysburg
WATERMAN, George, Co. K, 39th reg.; died
WEIRIG, Anthony, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; killed at Winchester
WHITE, Lyman S., Lieutenant, Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; Winchester
WILLIAMS, Orlando, Co. K, 7th cav.; killed
WILLARD, George H., Co. E, 4th Va. reg.; killed at Vicksburg
WALKER, John E., do. do. ; killed
WALTER, James, Co. ¡, 36th reg.; died
WOLF, Silas D., Co. D, 18th reg.; Stone River
WALTON, Samuel, ———-, ———-; died
WYANT, Isaac, Co. I, 92nd reg.
WHITE, Jackson, 21st reg.; died
WHITE, James H., 39th reg.; died
WILSON, Austin, 194th reg.; died
WOOD, George, 4th Va.; died
WAYSON, W.W., Co. C, 63rd reg.; Florence
WILL, Jonas M., 194th reg.
WILLIAMSON, James H., Co. A, 9th Va.; died
WOOD, Benjamin, Co. I, 53rd reg.; Pittsburg Landing
WETZEL, Aaron, Sergeant, Co. G, 9th Va. reg.; Halltown
WILLIAMS, Oralena, Co. K, 7th cav.; Andersonville
WALKELY, Samuel C., K, 13th Va.; killed
WILLIAMS, Jeremiah M., Co. D, 18th reg.; died
WISEMAN, Zachariah, Co. K, 7th cav.; died
WOLF, Ephriam, Co. F, 174th reg.; died
WILLIS, John S., Corp., Co. K, 18th reg.; died
WILLIS, John, 4th Virginia; Vicksburg
WATERS, David, Co. F, 60th reg.; Spottsylvania
YOUNGER, James, Co. F, 174th reg.; died
YOUNG, Luke, Co. K, 187th reg.; died
ZEIPRECH, Peter, Co. M, 1st Va. cav.; died
World War I
Frank Alkire
John Bennett
William S. Bissell
Charles V. Bumgerdner
William Clouse
Frank L. Colwell
Albert R. Dorst
Cornelius Feeney
Albert Harper
Orla T. Hecox
John A. Hetzer
Curtis V. Howell
Ira R. Hysell
William Karr
Samuel J. Matthews
Clive Price
Norman M. Reed
Cideon A. Serals
Eddie Snedden
Luther D Suthers
Kinney Thompson
Allen Townsend
Drew S. Webster
Jasper Whaley
Otis L. White
World War II
Allen Malson
John Andrew
George Bearhs
Chester Bell
Charles Bennett
Floyd Blake
Earl Brown
James Boring
Howard Collins
Kibble Cowdery
Howard Crary
Elmer Daily
Jake Daily
Thurman Daily
Paul Damewood
David Davison
Robert Davis
Walter Dunfee
Danny Dunn
Emmett Eastman
Charles Crislip
John Fisher
Alexander Focle
William Freeman
Oval Gandee
George Gibson
George Gillian
Max Gorby
George Hayman
Henry Hermsen
Charles Hunnel
Gerald Hysell
Robert Jackson
Harold Jones
David Joseph
Arthur Kaylor
Phillip Killinger
Floyd Koblentz
Howard McCloud
Herbert MacNamee
Albert Miller
Charles Miller
Hobart Nelson
Wendell Nelson
George Parker
Bruno Pierotti
Miller Prince
John Radekin
Clarence Reed
David Reed
Lewis Rockwell
Harley Rood
Harold Russell
Harold Sarson
Edward Schoonover
Marning Seyfried
Jewell Sinclair
Samuel Smith
Clair Spires
Chester Steward
Chester Stobart
Dana Van Meter
William Venable
Paul Ward
Charles Weed
Leo Wells
Calvin Will
Ray Wolfe
Leonard Wood
James Wylie
Korean War
Earl Elswick
William Friley
Gail Smalley
Arthur Wise
Vietnam War
Thomas Lind
Ralph Triplett
William Neutzling
Jimmy Stewart
James Brewer
Michael Deeter
Ronald Manley
Iraq War
Roger Turner Jr.
Josh Jones
Jordan Pickens is a local historian and educator.