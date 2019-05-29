New attorney retained in Tucker case

POMEROY — As the case against former corrections and probation officer Larry Tucker moves toward the sentencing phase, he has hired a new attorney.

Tucker, 56, of Pomeroy, was convicted on May 2 of 24 of the 25 charges considered by the jury in the case against him.

Tucker worked as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer. Tucker allegedly sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault 12 different inmates and/or probationers between January 2011 and November 2017.

The jury found him guilty on six counts of kidnapping, six counts of sexual battery, five counts of attempted sexual battery, four counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of soliciting, one count of attempting to compel prostitution and one count of theft in office. The lone not guilty verdict came on a misdemeanor count of sexual imposition.

Tucker retained attorney William Lee Burton last week, days before the “sentencing memorandum” was to be filed in the case. The sentencing memorandums from both the prosecution and defense were to be filed 21 days after the order, which was filed on May 6.

Tucker had been represented by Public Defender Kirk McVay during the trial. Paperwork was filed last week regarding a substitution of council in the case.

Burton then filed for an extension to file the sentencing memorandum in the matter.

In addition to the sexual assault and related charges, the theft in office charge dealt with the overlap of time when Tucker was on the clock at both Meigs County Common Pleas Court and the Middleport Jail, being paid at both locations.

In addition to being found guilty of the 24 charges, the jury ruled on specifications on each of the kidnapping charges. They determined that Tucker did not release the respective victims in a safe place unharmed, and that the kidnapping offenses were committed with sexual motivation.

Tucker also faces further proceedings on sexually violent predator specifications contained in the indictment, which will be presented to the court at a later date. If Tucker is found guilty of the specifications, additional time in prison may be added to the court’s sentence.

Tucker is facing more than 100 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Tucker was originally indicted on 32 total counts, with seven of the charges dismissed before being considered by the jury.

No sentencing date has been set, and Judge Linton Lewis ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed in he case.

Tucker remains held in the Washington County Jail after his bond was revoked following the guilty verdicts.

