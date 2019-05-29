Storms cause damage

Storms which rolled through Meigs County on Wednesday afternoon caused downed trees and power lines, while knocking over a large Home National Bank billboard in Pomeroy. Power was out to more than 1,500 AEP Ohio customers in Meigs County on Wednesday afternoon. Additional storms were possible later in the day on Wednesday and on Thursday.

Storms which rolled through Meigs County on Wednesday afternoon caused downed trees and power lines, while knocking over a large Home National Bank billboard in Pomeroy. Power was out to more than 1,500 AEP Ohio customers in Meigs County on Wednesday afternoon. Additional storms were possible later in the day on Wednesday and on Thursday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.30-Storm-Damage-1.jpg Storms which rolled through Meigs County on Wednesday afternoon caused downed trees and power lines, while knocking over a large Home National Bank billboard in Pomeroy. Power was out to more than 1,500 AEP Ohio customers in Meigs County on Wednesday afternoon. Additional storms were possible later in the day on Wednesday and on Thursday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.30-Storm-Damage-2.jpg