Meigs County Farmers’ Market to open June 1

MEIGS COUNTY — The Meigs County Farmers market is slated to open for its inaugural season, June 1st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. after months of preparation.

The market will continue to be held every Saturday from June 1st to October 26th on the Pomeroy levee parking lot between Court St. and Farmers Bank, rain or shine, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. weekly.

The market will feature three types of vendors including farmers, producers, and artisans. Patrons of the market will be able to enjoy in fresh produce, deliciously made products, and handcrafted works of art.

The market’s Grand Opening will be a celebration not only for Meigs County, but also the surrounding community. Meigs County Commissioner, Randy Smith will open the market by conducting an opening prayer to bless the 2019 market season. Additionally, there will be live entertainment, food, and all three types of vendors previously mentioned. Please join us to share in this exciting opportunity for Meigs County.

The Meigs County Farmers’ Market’s Board is continually looking to expand the market to better serve the area. If you are a vendor and interested in sharing your products with the community please do not hesitate to fill out an application online at www.meigscountyfarmersmarket.com, or contact the Market Manager, Chris Hamm at (740) 416-5893 or meigscountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

